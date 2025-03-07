The One: The enduring appeal of the Lady Dior

Recognised for its dinky-boxy shape, round top handles, cannage motif stitching and lucky charms, the Lady Dior bag is also well-known for its regal history. Originally called the Chouchou, it was renamed for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who was a loyal fan and wore it often. To the Met Gala in 1996, she wore a mini version in what is now a much referenced fashion image when it comes to her style.

So the story goes, in 1995, the First Lady of France presented Diana with this brand new Dior bag, which had not yet been released. It wasn’t long afterwards that the royal was pictured wearing the bag, something she would do time and again - which is why Dior renamed it for her.

(Image credit: Future/ Turi Lovik Kirknes)

Since 2016, under Maria Grazia Chiuri - Dior’s current creative director - who just this week showcased the Autumn/Winter 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week, the bag has been the perfect canvas for artists to make their own, bringing to life ideas that go beyond the elegance and sophistication that is inherent of the bag, now one of Dior’s best known designs. The Dior Lady Art project has enabled artists from all over the world to take on the maison’s iconic bag and put their own stamp on it. Which adds a whole new dose of desirable to an already desirable bag (indeed, to snag one of the Dior Lady Art project bags is something of a luxury two-in-one. A classic bag - which always makes for a great investment - as well as being a piece of collectible art. To wear it? Or to display it? That is the question).

But there are also many iterations of the Lady Dior itself, art aside.

In black crinkled leather with silver-finish eyelets and white resin pearls, this feels decidedly punk (for which there is always a place in fashion), but also a little bit pretty (pearls have been having a moment, or three, for some time now in fashion). It would add edge to a trouser suit; yet complement something in lace, a dress or a blouse. It’s the kind of bag that does the talking without the rest of your outfit having to try too hard, both in terms of texture and colour.

(Image credit: Future/ Turi Lovik Kirknes)

On to the details. Signature to the Lady Dior bag is its charms that spell out “DIOR”, here in antique silver-finish metal. This particular version, in medium, features a thin and removable leather strap so that it can be worn cross-body, a little more practical - though hand-held is still an option - for busy lives. It can also be paired with Dior’s other available embroidered straps for a bit of personalisation. And inside there is an interior zip pocket (security!) and a large slip pocket and, naturally, a dust bag to keep it safe and sound while being stored.

Shop the Lady Dior bag