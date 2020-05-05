The Met Gala Challenge was almost better than the real deal

Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving, especially during lockdown when creativity levels are at an all-time high. There was the Rainbow Challenge, the Home Couture project and the iconic account dedicated to Connel’s chain.

And yesterday, while the 2020 Met Gala was sadly postponed for obvious reasons, people decided to celebrate anyway, by re-creating the most iconic Met Gala dresses at home, using whatever they had to hand. And boy did they go all out.

One influencer even re-created Lady Gaga’s iconic outfit changes from last year, by making the four Brandon Maxwell dresses and underwear out of bed sheets and laundry baskets, even getting her parents involved. Honestly give the woman a medal (and her dad for holding the umbrella).

Other iconic costumes include several by Rihanna of course, including her Comme Des Garcons dress and her Guo Pei dress she wore at the China: Through The Looking Glass Met Gala – as well as dresses worn by Celine Dion, the Kardashians and Solange. Keep scrolling.

Even celebrities started getting involved, with Mindy Kaling taking on Jared Leto’s Gucci look, fake head and all.

So in case you’re at a loose end and looking for a new hobby, then this one should keep you busy for a while, or if you’re hopeless at sewing like me, then just keep scrolling, you’ll easily lose an hour or two.