Trending:

The Met Gala Challenge was almost better than the real deal

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving, especially during lockdown when creativity levels are at an all-time high. There was the Rainbow Challenge, the Home Couture project and the iconic account dedicated to Connel’s chain.

And yesterday, while the 2020 Met Gala was sadly postponed for obvious reasons, people decided to celebrate anyway, by re-creating the most iconic Met Gala dresses at home, using whatever they had to hand. And boy did they go all out.

One influencer even re-created Lady Gaga’s iconic outfit changes from last year, by making the four Brandon Maxwell dresses and underwear out of bed sheets and laundry baskets, even getting her parents involved. Honestly give the woman a medal (and her dad for holding the umbrella).

View this post on Instagram

lady gaga at the met gala: at home edition ✨ feat my dad as the umbrella helper in a suit and my mom as the camera person 😀 (they are the real mvps here 😤💕) . . but this is my official entry for @voguemagazine ‘s #metgalachallenge! The goal was to recreate iconic met gala looks at home, and this is my take on @brandonmaxwell ‘s design for @ladygaga – feat. pink bedsheets, laudrybaskets, my black photo backdrop, and other clothes i had around the house! . . (sorry there is no part 2 showing the making of the pink coat! Midterms are currently kicking my butt, so i had to rush this project a bit, and that meant no time to film and edit part 2 😅 but nevertheless, i really wanted to get it done, and I’m glad i was able to! its not exactly my best work, but it was a fun challenge! 🙂 ✨ . . Materials for this look were: – and old laundry bin – Carboard – Fanny pack – Scrap black fabric & muslin – Zip ties – old photo backdrop – a lot of hot glue/thread/pins – Pink bedsheets – clothes/accessories from around the house – and my blonde lio (promare) wig haha . . I know this isn’t like my normal style of project, but thank you all so much for coming along for the ride! . . . . #metgala #diy #diyfashion #fashion #cosplay #cosplaywip #crescentshay #recycledfashion #redcarpet #fashiondress #ladygaga #ladygagacosplay #redcarpetdress #eveningdress #historicalcostuming

A post shared by ♡ Shay ♡ (@crescentshay) on

Other iconic costumes include several by Rihanna of course, including her Comme Des Garcons dress and her Guo Pei dress she wore at the China: Through The Looking Glass Met Gala – as well as dresses worn by Celine Dion, the Kardashians and Solange. Keep scrolling.

View this post on Instagram

Repost!!! Alright #MetGala and @badgalriri! Week 2, day 1. Let’s #stayin and #create I like to challenge myself and I get so inspired by the real queens of today! Shoutout to @badgalriri dress and obviously @nytimes who made it easy to recreate! @vogue @nytimes @badgalriri @theellenshow @jimmyfallon @latenightseth @jimmykimmellive @instylemagazine #stayin #quarantinecouture2020 #coronacarpet @oprah @heidiklum @recyclesmarter #recycle #recycledfashion @usatoday @worldstar #usatoday #worldstar #nytimesfashion #nytimes #sethmeyers #saturdaynightlive #latenightshow #rhianna #badgalriri #metgalachallenge @thebillyporter #billyporter @maisonmargiela #maisonmargiela @fentybeauty #fentybeauty @savagexfenty #savagexfenty #theskinny #abcwnn @annieleibovitz @phuckyorihanna_ @stephenjonesmillinery @jgalliano #homegala @mindykaling @timgunn @makingthecuttv @heidiklum @crfashionbook #metgalaofficial @metgalaofficial @costumeawards @commedesgarcons

A post shared by Sanja 🇷🇸 Kosovska Mitrovica 🇺🇸 (@sanja_nestorovic_) on

Latest Stories

Even celebrities started getting involved, with Mindy Kaling taking on Jared Leto’s Gucci look, fake head and all.

So in case you’re at a loose end and looking for a new hobby, then this one should keep you busy for a while, or if you’re hopeless at sewing like me, then just keep scrolling, you’ll easily lose an hour or two.

Reading now

Popular fashion stories