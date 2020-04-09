The #instarainbowchallenge is literally going to brighten your grid

It’s a known fact that colour can have a serious effect on your mood (blue is calming for example, while green is resting and red the opposite), so it’s no surprise the rainbow has been adopted to spread hope in this difficult time.

Many children around the UK painting them and displaying them in their windows, so people can see it on their daily walks.

But if you want to spread the joy on a virtual level, and get an excuse to dress up, that’s possible too, thanks to a colourful new fashion challenge, created by fashion editors and influencers @talliwall and @heartzeena.

The idea of the #instarainbowchallenge is simple, wear a different colour each day, so that by the end of the week, your feed looks like a rainbow. And yes, in case you were wondering, we still wear pink on Wednesdays.

Natalie explains, ‘We were inspired by the rainbows of hope popping up in windows across the country. Both Zeena and I live in apartments which make taking part in that problematic. So we came up with the idea of creating a rainbow across our Instagram grids instead, via colourful clothing! We had no idea it would take off in this way but the response from the community has been incredible. It’s the mood-lifter we’ve all needed to cheer us up during the Corona crazy. Not only that, but it’s a great excuse to ditch the trackies and actually get dressed in a playful way every day!

‘It’s pushed me out of my clothing comfort zone and got me reacquainted with long-forgotten gems in my wardrobe. As vintage lovers, we’re very happy to encourage people to rewear and share as part of the message.’

The challenge was initially for one week (it’s not too late to take part), but has become so popular that Natalie and Zeena are thinking about keeping it up until further notice, and when it’s spreading so much joy, why the heck not? Here are some of my favourite outfits below.