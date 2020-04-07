People are creating couture looks at home and it is genius

Let’s face it, with this isolation situation, we are spending far more time on our phones – and Instagram – than usual. Mine was up 25% yesterday alone. But that’s because I’ve become obsessed with all the fun hashtags that have popped up these past few weeks, like #goingnowherebutfuckitimgettingdressed, courtesy of Leandra Cohen-Medine.

Another creative one has seen people recreating couture looks, and I have to say I’m bowled over by everyone’s creativity. Much like baking banana bread with no eggs or sugar (seriously, they’ve taken over my feed), the #homecouture project sees people recreating their favourite runway looks with whatever they can lay their hands on.

It all kicked off when George aka @skipdin decided that just because Couture season was cancelled didn’t mean he couldn’t make some couture looks himself. He DIY’d his own Comme des Garcons look with bin bags, and it snowballed from there.

Since then, users have become more and more extra and creative, and the images bring me much joy. Some have recreated Moschino looks, others have taken on Jean-Paul Gaultier and Alexander McQueen. Here are some of my favourites.

#MadeUp Monday. Yesterday’s canvas is today’s #HomeCouture #Alonetogether 🖼👗 #Lovin #TheGreatIndoor initiative by @britishvogue @skipdin encouraging us to recreate catwalk looks with household belongings whilst #stayinghome Here I have replicated @moschino SS20 couture by @itsjeremyscott I loved every piece of his Picasso inspired collection. Swipe right to see more from #moschino #SS20 & other fabulous creatives homemade looks 💥🖤 Now that all my planned fashion shoots have been postponed this has been such a fun & welcome project, reigniting my passion to paint 🎨 special thanks to my daughter @tatiana1305 for her assistant styling & photographic skills 😉📸. .. .. #lifeofastylist #artistic #painting🎨 #colourtherapy #simplepleasures #fashioninspiration #selfcare #sanctuary #immersiveart #mondaymotivation #headspace #greatidea #selfcare #colourpop #picasso #masterpiece #sustainablefashion #create #moschino #vogue #fashioninspo #escapism #calming #headspace #positivevibes

День 21. Принятие неизбежного. Не зря говорят, что привычка вырабатывается за 21 день. Сегодня нужно было выйти в магазин, но я обломалась – подумала, что макарохи и огурец это достаточно изысканно для рабочего обеда в понедельник. В качестве моциона открыла настежь окно и даже выглянула в него. Трекер шагов насчитал 155 за день. Не уверена, что смогу по памяти дойти до ближайшей остановки. Хорошо, что есть карта города – когда-нибудь воспользуюсь ей. Но иногда хочется наржяться. Понятно, что новая одежда на весну уже не пригодится, а свой размер на лето я пока ещё не знаю ©. На помощь приходит смекалочка, подручные средства и специальный раздел журнала Vogue. Сегодня я воспроизвела платье из зимней кутюрной коллекции Гуо Пей, известную платьем-яичницей для Рианы на MetGala в 2015 году. #дневниккарантина #quarantinelook #homecouture

อยู่บ้านครั้งนี้ไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป! โว้กรวมตัวอย่างภาพถ่ายสุดสร้างสรรค์ของเหล่าสายแฟ(ชั่น) ในช่วงกักตัวจากการแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อไวรัสโควิด-19 จากแคมเปญ #HomeCouture แฮชแท็กสุดฮิตที่ชวนสายแฟ(ชั่น) ทุกคนมาแต่งตัวเลียนแบบผลงานระดับโอต กูตูร์ของแบรนด์แฟชั่นระดับโลก งานนี้จะมีผลงานที่ได้แรงบันดาลใจมาจากแบรนด์ดังแบรนด์ใดกันบ้าง ตามไปส่องกันได้เลย! Reported by @peeranatchan

“I don’t speak Italian, but I do speak Moschino”. Essa é a minha contribuição para o #HomeCouture, iniciativa do londrino George Serventi (@skipdin) para essa quarentena. . A proposta é recriar momentos toscos das passarelas: “É para nos unir online, já que não podemos nos encontrar pessoalmente. É uma oportunidade de sermos criativos e celebrarmos nossos momentos fashion favoritos com humor”, ele disse em entrevista a Vogue. . A ideia surgiu depois do anúncio do cancelamento da Semana de Alta Costura de Paris, que seria em junho desse ano. . Apesar do desafio ser, oficialmente, voltado pra Alta-Costura, têm muitos momentos do “ready-to-wear” que são ótimos pra entrar na brincadeira. O look que escolhi é da @moschino, da coleção de outono-inverno 2017. . O @jeremyscott traz sempre um tom provocador e divertido para as coleções da #Moschino; por isso achei super na vibe da #HomeCouture. É a moda que temos por enquanto, quarenteners 🤪

