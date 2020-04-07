People are creating couture looks at home and it is genius

Let’s face it, with this isolation situation, we are spending far more time on our phones – and Instagram – than usual. Mine was up 25% yesterday alone. But that’s because I’ve become obsessed with all the fun hashtags that have popped up these past few weeks, like #goingnowherebutfuckitimgettingdressed, courtesy of Leandra Cohen-Medine.

Another creative one has seen people recreating couture looks, and I have to say I’m bowled over by everyone’s creativity. Much like baking banana bread with no eggs or sugar (seriously, they’ve taken over my feed), the #homecouture project sees people recreating their favourite runway looks with whatever they can lay their hands on.

It all kicked off when George aka @skipdin decided that just because Couture season was cancelled didn’t mean he couldn’t make some couture looks himself. He DIY’d his own Comme des Garcons look with bin bags, and it snowballed from there.

Since then, users have become more and more extra and creative, and the images bring me much joy. Some have recreated Moschino looks, others have taken on Jean-Paul Gaultier and Alexander McQueen. Here are some of my favourites.