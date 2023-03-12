Why are A-listers wearing blue ribbons at the 2023 Oscars?

Tonight marks the 2023 Oscars (opens in new tab), known formally as the 95th Academy Awards, with A-listers descending on Los Angeles from far and wide to celebrate the past year in film.

And from Elvis and Women Talking to Aftersun and The Banshees of Inisherin, there are plenty of films to celebrate as the 2023 Oscar winners are announced.

This year's ceremony is held at LA's Dolby Theatre, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel with Hollywood nominees flocking to the Oscar red carpet in show-stopping looks.

With the Oscars bringing award season to a close, there are plenty of predictions for what the evening and red carpet will bring, with the common theme expected to be a blue ribbon.

Yes, A-listers have been sporting blue ribbons throughout the entire award season, from Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh to Emma Thompson and Paul Mescal.

But what does it all mean? There's actually a very important and moving reason behind those little blue ribbons. Here's what you need to know.

Why are A-listers wearing blue ribbons to the 2023 Oscars?

A-listers are wearing blue ribbons at award ceremonies this year in support of refugees and displaced people across the world, with the pin sported being a #WithRefugees ribbon.

Among the celebrities to have worn #WithRefugees ribbons at award ceremonies this season are Cate Blanchett, Emma Thompson, Sophie Turner, Angela Bassett, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal and Jamie Lee Curtis, who opened up about her decision to wear the pin on the BAFTA red carpet.

“My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things that of course there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world everywhere all at once and we need to do our part," explained Jamie Lee.

