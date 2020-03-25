That dress that went viral last fashion week is now on sale

If you’re looking for the perfect investment dress for summer, then here it is: introducing the Aje Banksia burnout midi dress.

While the name might not mean anything to you, you will probably have seen it all over your Instagram and favourite magazine shopping pages, because it went somewhat viral at last September’s London Fashion Week.

I borrowed it to wear it at the shows, and couldn’t predict how popular it would be. It was photographed so much and posted so many times on social that I felt like an actual celebrity – it was all the dress of course.

A creation from cult Australian brand Aje, it had all the elements to create the wow factor: cloud-like puff sleeves, a full skirt and fitted bodice thanks to a black ribbon, and the most ethereal white silk cotton finish.

Shop now: BANKSIA BURNOUT MIDI DRESS for around £280 from Aje

I have forever regretted not buying the dress, and lucky for me it has now gone on sale. At 555 Australian dollars (roughly £280) it’s by no means cheap, but the quality is amazing and it’s a statement dress that you will love for seasons to come.

If that particular style doesn’t take your fancy, then there are plenty of other lovely dress, skirts and tops in the sale too, which you can shop here.