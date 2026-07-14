As a Corporate Lawyer, These Are the Summer Shoes I'd Never Wear to the Office—and the 5 Styles I Swear By

Shoes are one of the hardest-working accessories in our wardrobe—particularly in a corporate environment. They need to complement our professional style while standing up to the demands of a full working day.

As a corporate lawyer who has spent the majority of her life inside an office, Mariko Kuo has learned more than a thing or two about how to dress for work in a way that feels polished while still leaving room for personality. And shoes are an often overlooked component that can make quite the difference to any look.

Mariko's style tends to be quite clean and paired back citing Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy as one of her biggest style inspirations, which is she loves to add wow shoes to her looks. When navigating a busy London commute she switches to flats, but when she changes into heels, her shoes need to work just as hard as she does. Below, Mariko shares her five top tips when choosing your summer work shoes.

5 Summer Work Shoe Tips I Swear By

1. Invest in Shoes from Shoe Brands

There’s a reason why shoe brands are shoe brands. They understand proportion, comfort, craftsmanship, and most importantly, what makes a shoe look elegant, sophisticated and polished.

Over the years, I’ve found that the pairs that consistently deliver on both style and comfort come from brands that specialise in shoes. Think Manolo Blahnik, Roger Vivier, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Time and time again, these are the shoes that never let me down. Unsurprisingly, many of the styles I'm coveting this summer come from these iconic footwear houses.

2. Open Toes can Work, but Keep it Peep-Toe

Open-toe shoes can absolutely have a place in the office, but I prefer to keep them refined with a peep-toe silhouette. As tempting as Greek sandals, slides and flip-flops may be, we must remind ourselves that we are going to the office, not the beach.

Instead, showing just a hint of skin feels far more polished than exposing the entire foot and helps maintain a professional, sophisticated appearance. Peep-toe mules are particularly effective for summer workwear, offering both elegance and practicality.

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Saint Laurent’s Babylone, Gianvito Rossi’s Dorotea or Jude’s Date mules are perfect examples. They strike the right balance between relaxed and refined, making them an ideal partner for a midi skirt, pencil skirt or tailored trousers.

3. Slingbacks are Your Best Friend

If I had to choose one shoe style for the office during the summer months, it would be the slingback. As temperatures rise, a little extra breathing room for your feet makes all the difference. Slingbacks offer the polish and impact of a classic court shoe whilst being eminently more practical. The ability to slip them on and off easily throughout the day, especially under our desks, is something our feet will thank us for when we make it home.

One of my all-time favourites is Roger Vivier's Belle Vivier slingback. With its signature architectural buckle and elegant patent leather finish, it's a timeless style that effortlessly elevates any workwear look.