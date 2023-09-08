I shop online for a living - here are the products on sale that I genuinely would have bought at full price
The cult-status Always Pan is massively reduced right now, just FYI
I think we can all agree that everyone loves an online sale. And if there’s anything better than discounted beauty, fashion, and homeware, it’s finding products on sale that you would have bought at full price anyway.
Here at Marie Claire, we’re all about shopping mindfully - because there’s nothing worse than spending your hard-earned money on things you’ll never actually use IRL. No matter how much of a savvy shopper you are though, sales can cloud your judgement when it comes to buying things you’ll actually need. They can also be a little overwhelming at times - with end-of-season sales, mid-season sales, and just-because sales cropping up all over the place. Luckily, it’s literally my job to navigate through the online shops on a daily basis, so finding the best sale picks has become somewhat second nature to me.
There are a few questions I always ask myself when shopping the sales: do I see myself wearing this dress year after year? How much use will I get out of this sparkly eyeshadow palette? And yes, this bright fuchsia mini fridge looks absolutely gorgeous, but do I have space for it, or will it just end up in the attic alongside the old exercise bike and that ill-informed Star Wars toastie maker?
When shopping the sales I’m most often looking for high-quality materials and chic-yet-timeless styles that I’ll get loads of use out of. Although I love a good bargain buy, the last thing I’d want to do is encourage you to frivolously spend on items you don’t need just because they’re currently reduced. So that’s why I’ve scoured through the sales and collated only the very best picks to save you money on the things that you’d probably buy even if they weren’t discounted.
I don’t mean to alarm you, but Our Place has an incredible ‘goodbye summer’ sale on at the moment. Of course the cult-status Always Pan is included, so if you’ve been eyeing up the popular model for a while then now’s your chance to invest, as it’s currently under £100. I own one myself and use it for everything from boiling pasta to frying eggs.
& Other Stories has some truly incredible finds in the ‘last chance’ section of its website. Comprising sleek strappy sandals, chic linen pieces, and bargainous floral dresses, it’s the perfect place to look for timeless summer pieces you can wear year after year. I, for one, will be nabbing this timeless one-shouldered number for the end-of-summer holiday I have coming up.
Calling all beauty buffs - Lookfantastic are offering up to 30% off their bestselling beauty bits for a limited time only! Huge brands like Sol de Janeiro, Laura Mercier, and Bobbi Brown are included, so if you’ve been meaning to replenish your beauty cupboard then now’s the best time to do so. I will personally be stocking up on the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum cream.
ARKET’s sale section never fails to deliver classic, high-quality pieces at surprisingly low prices - just take this beige blazer as an example. It’s made from responsibly sourced wool and has an on-trend oversized fit to see you through the transitional season ahead.
If Our Place's sale doesn't quite satisfy your craving for chic, on-sale cookware then you'll be delighted to know that John Lewis has up to 40% off Le Creuset at the moment! Our top pick? The classic casserole pot in this gorgeous plum shade.
Whistles' sale is always the best place to find timeless fashion that you'll want to wear year after year. This leopard print mini dress would stun with some knee-high boots come autumn.
Did you know that Sephora have a sale section with up to 60% off? And it's not full of out-of-season and nearly discontinued items, either! It's packed full of beauty bits you'd probably buy at full price, including the cult-classic Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder.
In the market for some new home fragrance? The White company have some great deals on their candles and diffusers. This Spa Relax diffuser would make an excellent gift for a new homeowner (and yes, you do count as an appropriate giftee!).
It's your last chance to shop Reformation's epic summer sale! It goes without saying that it's full of timeless, high-quality, and on-trend fashion finds, and they're all now up to 70% off! There's an impressive 60% off this stunning green dress that will see you through countless wedding seasons to come.
Net-a-Porter's sale is in its final days, which means that you'd better get your order in ASAP before everything's gone! With pieces from Chloe, Sleeper, Gabriella Hearst, and more, it's not one to miss. My personal favourite is this autumn-friendly number from it-brand of the moment Doen.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
