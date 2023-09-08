I shop online for a living - here are the products on sale that I genuinely would have bought at full price

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I think we can all agree that everyone loves an online sale. And if there’s anything better than discounted beauty, fashion, and homeware, it’s finding products on sale that you would have bought at full price anyway.

Here at Marie Claire, we’re all about shopping mindfully - because there’s nothing worse than spending your hard-earned money on things you’ll never actually use IRL. No matter how much of a savvy shopper you are though, sales can cloud your judgement when it comes to buying things you’ll actually need. They can also be a little overwhelming at times - with end-of-season sales, mid-season sales, and just-because sales cropping up all over the place. Luckily, it’s literally my job to navigate through the online shops on a daily basis, so finding the best sale picks has become somewhat second nature to me.

There are a few questions I always ask myself when shopping the sales: do I see myself wearing this dress year after year? How much use will I get out of this sparkly eyeshadow palette? And yes, this bright fuchsia mini fridge looks absolutely gorgeous, but do I have space for it, or will it just end up in the attic alongside the old exercise bike and that ill-informed Star Wars toastie maker?

When shopping the sales I’m most often looking for high-quality materials and chic-yet-timeless styles that I’ll get loads of use out of. Although I love a good bargain buy, the last thing I’d want to do is encourage you to frivolously spend on items you don’t need just because they’re currently reduced. So that’s why I’ve scoured through the sales and collated only the very best picks to save you money on the things that you’d probably buy even if they weren’t discounted.