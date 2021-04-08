I’m addicted to this section on the Zara website

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll be addicted to all things Zara, whether that’s shopping hacks to find the best deals, shopping the new collection as soon as it drops or new launches such as the pet collection.

But you’ll also know that the sheer volume of new season clothing makes it a bit overwhelming to navigate the website, unless you’re happy to trawl for hours.

Which is why I’m now obsessed with Zara’s ‘spring must have’ section, because it’s basically done all the hard work for me.

It’s basically a capsule wardrobe of everything you need to invest in for the new season, from trend-led pieces to classic styles.

Here are some favourites I’m adding to my virtual shopping basket.

Whether this is based on the most popular pieces customers or buying, or the ones Zara designers and stylists think will fly off the shelves, I’m not sure, but either way, I’m loving this new section.