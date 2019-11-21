From chic new wardrobe staples to instant outfit updates, here are the best new season Zara this week...



Nothing me with joy quite like a fresh drop of Zara new season clothing (except maybe Zara shopping hacks). But for anyone who has ever missed a must-have piece, you’ll know that when these beauties land online (or in store) it’s a case of fastest finger first.

There’s nothing like the pain of missing out on that one dreamy piece – I’m still lusting after that plaited shopper bag, and all those other popular Zara items I missed out on.

And with party season round the corner, the high street fave has delivered the goods, in fact I’d say it’s my favourite festive collection yet. I’ve already bought two pieces and have many more on my wish list…

What to buy in Zara

If you’re looking for designer pieces but don’t have the budget, then Zara is the place to shop. This season, it’s outdone itself with some trend-led pieces such as a puff-sleeve velvet top and feather-trimmed trousers, both of which I’ve already bought (and you can too below). This being party season, expect plenty of sequin pieces too.

There are loads of more understated pieces too, from the now iconic slip dress to velvet trousers and organza shirts. The black tuxedo gets a maximalist makeover, with velvet lapels and oversized pink bows, whilst blouses are more luxe thanks to organza and embroidery.

If you’re simply looking to update an existing outfit though, that’s ok, because the accessories game is strong. Think bejewelled hair clips, statement necklaces and pearl or rhinestone headbands to sparkle the night away. On the shoe front, it’s still very much about the naked sandal, but with a metallic twist for Christmas.

Shop the best Zara new in pieces

Whatever your wardrobe wants and needs, Zara have got it spot-on with these super-stylish new arrivals.