Zara has launched a collection for your dog

    • Just when you thought Zara had met all your needs, it goes and launches another collection you couldn’t possibly live without: one for your pet.

    The range includes chic quilted jackets, sweatshirts (!), neck bandanas and leads, as well as accessories such as pet brushes and luxurious-looking beds.

    Arguably the best bit about the collection though is the campaign, featuring adorable pooches such as Rosie, the skate-boarding dog, Minky the cute sausage dog and Pam, who just loves a cosy day in bed.

    You can even buy clothes for yourself which match your pooch’s, such as the knitted bodysuit below.

    Seeing as many people got a dog in lockdown, this new collection couldn’t come at a better time, especially when you know prices start at just £9.99.

    Here are a few of my favourite pieces which I’ll be buying for all my friends with dogs.

    PET COLLECTION LEATHER BANDANA COLLAR, £17.99
    LEATHER COLLAR. ADJUSTABLE FASTENING WITH METAL BUCKLE AND LOOP. DETACHABLE BANDANA DETAIL

    MEDIUM PET COLLECTION BED, £29.99
    QUILTED PET BED MADE OF A COTTON AND LINEN BLEND. LEATHER HANDLE AND PATCH DETAIL.

    PET COLLECTION SWEATSHIRT, £17.99
    SWEATSHIRT MADE OF A COTTON BLEND. FEATURING A ROUND NECKLINE, SHORT SLEEVES WITH RIBBED TRIMS, A BACK VENT AND SNAP-BUTTON FASTENING.

    QUILTED PET COLLECTION JACKET, £27.99
    WATER-REPELLENT QUILTED JACKET. HIGH NECK WITH ADJUSTABLE DRAWSTRING AND STOPPER. BACK VENT WITH ZIP. ADJUSTABLE FASTENING WITH HOOK-AND-LOOP STRAPS.

    The great news is that unlike other similar collections, this one caters to all dog sizes, from S to XL, so if you’ve got a big dog, he’ll be able to get dressed up too.

    Happy shopping.

