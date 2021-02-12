Zara has launched a collection for your dog

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just when you thought Zara had met all your needs, it goes and launches another collection you couldn’t possibly live without: one for your pet.

The range includes chic quilted jackets, sweatshirts (!), neck bandanas and leads, as well as accessories such as pet brushes and luxurious-looking beds.

Arguably the best bit about the collection though is the campaign, featuring adorable pooches such as Rosie, the skate-boarding dog, Minky the cute sausage dog and Pam, who just loves a cosy day in bed.

You can even buy clothes for yourself which match your pooch’s, such as the knitted bodysuit below.

Seeing as many people got a dog in lockdown, this new collection couldn’t come at a better time, especially when you know prices start at just £9.99.

Here are a few of my favourite pieces which I’ll be buying for all my friends with dogs.

PET COLLECTION SWEATSHIRT, £17.99

SWEATSHIRT MADE OF A COTTON BLEND. FEATURING A ROUND NECKLINE, SHORT SLEEVES WITH RIBBED TRIMS, A BACK VENT AND SNAP-BUTTON FASTENING. View Deal

The great news is that unlike other similar collections, this one caters to all dog sizes, from S to XL, so if you’ve got a big dog, he’ll be able to get dressed up too.

Happy shopping.