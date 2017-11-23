We're OBSESSED

Now that we’re well and truly into chilly season, we’ve been on the hunt for the perfect winter coat and we think we may have found it at a massive discount. New Look has just kickstarted their Black Friday 2017 offer where you’ll be able to get everything 25% off and we’ve just found our new favourite outerwear staple in the racks.

This faux shearling aviator jacket is absolutely dreamy, with fuzzy oversized lapels, an off-centre zip and cuff details for extra badassery. Toss it over some skinny jeans, simple white tee and statement heels and voila – you have a chic, edgy look that’ll keep you at the front of the fashion pack.

Was £49.99, now £38

If black is a little too severe for your wardrobe, it’s also available in a more classic tan, burgundy, pink and a barely lavender mink. (Not going to lie, the burgundy’s my favourite of the lot.)

If you’re looking for a slick outfit to pair it with, we’ve gone and curated the best Black Friday clothing sale deals available from luxe Black Friday designer deals through to high street Topshop Black Friday bargains. We’ve got your back homies, just think about the commercial damage later.

If you wind up rocking this jacket, snap a picture and tag us @marieclaireuk to show off your new threads.

Amelia Earhart, eat your heart out.