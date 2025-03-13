These are the five Spring outfits we're recreating from With Love, Meghan

After much anticipation, Meghan Markle's latest Netflix show is officially here. With Love, Meghan comes with plenty of hosting and interior tips that span across baking, curating the perfect post-travel bath salts, and top tier tips on bee keeping.

As with the Duchess of Sussex's latest business ventures, the show's success has generated plenty of excitement, which hints at her upcoming lifestyle brand, 'As Ever.' Homemade cakes and candles aside, one central talking point has had everyone lusting on social media—her strategic approach to fashion.

Speaking to friend Mindy Kaling in Episode two, Markle revealed she incorporates 'high-low' dressing into her wardrobe. Which ultimately means she enjoys mixing luxury pieces with others from the high street to curate her wardrobe basics.

The result? A monochromatic white look, mixing chic wide-leg trousers from Zara with an ivory Loro Piana cashmere top and a striped Jenni Kayne sweater. Her formulaic approach to dressing continues as the season goes on, leaving us with some incredible Spring/Summer 2025 outfit inspo. From spring dresses to crisp shirts and her take on styling skinny jeans.

So, whilst you were busy taking notes on her tips, we've taken it upon ourselves to note the exact pieces she used on the show, plus some similar clothing to substitute anything that has since sold out, for those, like us, looking to recreate some of her best looks from season one.

Knitted top + wide-leg trousers

I know I don't speak for myself when I say that pairing a classic T-shirt and wide-leg trousers has been a longtime outfit formula that has helped me plenty of times when I don't know what to wear to the office. However, this Meghan Markle twist is the perfect way to elevate a classic look.

Simply look at juxtaposing different textures and colours. With this look, Markle opted for a textured knitted creme top paired with soft linen wide-leg trousers. To complete the look, she added a striped sweater draped over the shoulders in a complementary striped print.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ruched maxi dress

Although Markle's exact Zara dress has since sold-out, the beauty of ruched dresses is that there are plenty of similar alternatives available to shop now. For this specific look, Markle paired her burnt orange dress with a pair of sleek sandals and her everyday jewellery.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Knitted top + skinny jeans

The skinny jeans renaissance is upon us, and The Duchess of Sussex is a keen purveyor. Styling her own pairs in dark and light-denim washes throughout season one, a favourite amongst MC HQ was a neutral toned gray and black look where she styled a cashmere top with a pair of black skinny jeans and white trainers.

Complimenting all colours and textures, this outfit formula is perfect for a casual spring day.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Monochromatic white vest + skirt

A personal favourite, I will be recreating this monochrome all-white look the second the weather gets slightly warmer. Bringing in wardrobe basics that some of us already have in our closets, Markle simply pairs these pieces with a cosy chunky knit for some extra dimension.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Crisp shirt + tailored skirt

The beauty of this look lies in the unexpected colour combination. For many, pairing light blue and black might seem like a daunting task. However, this Markle-approved version continues to experiment with textures,, blending a linen shirt with a twill skirt to help harmonise the contrasting colours. This is a great option for those looking for a chic office-friendly look that is also very comfortable. Simply add a pair of flats, and you're all set.