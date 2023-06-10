Need some Wimbledon outfit inspiration? Here's what the best-dressed celebrities (and royals) wear

Game, set, match.

What to wear to Wimbledon according to celebrities
(Image credit: Getty)
Jump to category:
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

It's almost that time of year again! Wimbledon is just around the corner, meaning we're on the cusp of 2 buzzy weeks in London filled with great tennis (and great outfits). 

Each year, celebrities and royals take to centre court to watch some of the best tennis players in the world battle it out for the title. From The Princess of Wales, to Sienna Miller, Tessa Thompson and Maya Jama, Wimbledon has played host to so many famous faces over the years. And if you're planning to head to the tennis tournament this year, you might be wondering what to wear.

What to wear to Wimbledon, according to celebrities: The Princess Of Wales

(Image credit: Getty)

Whether you have secured yourself some ground passes or you're set to attend the VIP suite hosted by Evian, one thing is for sure, Wimbledon is a place to dress smartly. While the tournament doesn't have any specific dress code for spectators, a smart casual approach is going to be your best bet. 

What to wear to Wimbledon, according to celebrities: Tessa Thompson

(Image credit: Getty)

So what does this mean exactly? Well, if you look to celebrities for inspiration you'll see them dressed predominantly in tailored separates or summer dresses. Think button-down shirts paired alongside wide-leg trousers or printed midis with flowly skirts and cap sleeves. 

Many people stick to a light summery palette too, often consisting of white, blue and even shades of navy. Sunglasses are an absolute must, to keep the glare at bay and footwear should be simple yet comfortable (The Princess of Wales loves a Mary Jane).  

For more on how to ace Wimbledon dressing and some shopping picks to help you along the way, just keep scrolling. 

Dresses to wear to Wimbledon:

What to wear to Wimbledon, according to celebrities: Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty)

When it comes to dresses, polka dots and stripes seem to be the prints of choice at Wimbledon with stars forgoing the usual summer floral in favour of something a little more graphic. If you're not into prints, button-down dresses in light shades of cream or beige work just as well. And of course, linen will always feel appropriate. 

Hobbas Sandon Dress
Hobbs Sandon Dress

Henley Striped Midaxi Dress
Phase Eight Henley Striped Midaxi Dress

Whistles Moon Spot Print Midi Dress
Whistles Moon Spot Print Midi Dress

& Other Stories Fitted Midi Buttoned Shirt Dress
& Other Stories Fitted Midi Buttoned Shirt Dress

Weekend Max Mara Giano striped cotton and silk-blend midi dress
Weekend Max Mara Giano striped cotton and silk-blend midi dress

Whistles Linen Blend Cut Out Dress
Whistles Linen Blend Cut Out Dress

Separates to wear to Wimbledon:

If you're going for separates, it's all about choosing sleek, tailored items. Think wide leg tailored trousers, paired alongside a waistcoat or button-down shirt. Relaxed suiting is also a great option, if you're after a more polished look. 

What to wear to Wimbledon, according to celebrities: Maya Jama

(Image credit: Getty)

Phase Eight Bianca Wide Leg Suit Trousers
Phase Eight Bianca Wide Leg Suit Trousers

Hobbs Salmen Top
Hobbs Salem Top

Fortela Amy oversized striped cotton shirt
Fortela Amy oversized striped cotton shirt

Sleeper Lili Marleen satin-trimmed linen vest
Sleeper Lili Marleen satin-trimmed linen vest

Arket
Arket Wide Leg Linen Trousers

Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Midi Skirt

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

Latest