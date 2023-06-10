Need some Wimbledon outfit inspiration? Here's what the best-dressed celebrities (and royals) wear

It's almost that time of year again! Wimbledon is just around the corner, meaning we're on the cusp of 2 buzzy weeks in London filled with great tennis (and great outfits).

Each year, celebrities and royals take to centre court to watch some of the best tennis players in the world battle it out for the title. From The Princess of Wales, to Sienna Miller, Tessa Thompson and Maya Jama, Wimbledon has played host to so many famous faces over the years. And if you're planning to head to the tennis tournament this year, you might be wondering what to wear.

(Image credit: Getty)

Whether you have secured yourself some ground passes or you're set to attend the VIP suite hosted by Evian, one thing is for sure, Wimbledon is a place to dress smartly. While the tournament doesn't have any specific dress code for spectators, a smart casual approach is going to be your best bet.

(Image credit: Getty)

So what does this mean exactly? Well, if you look to celebrities for inspiration you'll see them dressed predominantly in tailored separates or summer dresses. Think button-down shirts paired alongside wide-leg trousers or printed midis with flowly skirts and cap sleeves.

Many people stick to a light summery palette too, often consisting of white, blue and even shades of navy. Sunglasses are an absolute must, to keep the glare at bay and footwear should be simple yet comfortable (The Princess of Wales loves a Mary Jane).

For more on how to ace Wimbledon dressing and some shopping picks to help you along the way, just keep scrolling.

Dresses to wear to Wimbledon:

(Image credit: Getty)

When it comes to dresses, polka dots and stripes seem to be the prints of choice at Wimbledon with stars forgoing the usual summer floral in favour of something a little more graphic. If you're not into prints, button-down dresses in light shades of cream or beige work just as well. And of course, linen will always feel appropriate.

Separates to wear to Wimbledon:

If you're going for separates, it's all about choosing sleek, tailored items. Think wide leg tailored trousers, paired alongside a waistcoat or button-down shirt. Relaxed suiting is also a great option, if you're after a more polished look.