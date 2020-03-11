From new-season heroes to refreshed, everyday staples

I love Topshop, I really do. As much as I covet all those beautiful designer accessories and clothes bloggers love to post about, I always go back to Topshop for that quick fashion fix, whether it’s that bag everyone is wearing, or those classic jeans that are forever #winning.

As such, deciding what to buy in Topshop each week is one of my favourite pastimes, as well as a bit of a nightmare if I’m honest. For some reason, my bank balance won’t play ball.

What to buy in Topshop

Topshop’s new-season collections are always highly anticipated and its summer collection has so far not disappointed, as it’s full of great transitional pieces you can wear now.

This season, you won’t be able to swing a 90s shoulder bag without hitting at least two pastel-hued people, so I’ve included both those major trends in my round-up. Another big trend to look out for is puff sleeves, and it just so happens that Topshop has just restocked the sell-out blouse Meghan Markle just wore this week for one of her last outings as an official royal in London.

Tailoring is always a key collection in Toppers, and this season is all about oversized blazers, draped over a slip dress – yep, that one’s not going anywhere. As for coats, it’s the perfect time to invest in a new trench, and there are plenty of styles to choose from. Look out for some pretty faux leather jackets too.

In terms of accessories, look out for the naked sandal and the trans-seasonal mule (Topshop belts are strong too), best worn with an oversized jumpsuit.

Shop the best Topshop new in pieces

Be sure to check back in here regularly as when new pieces drop, I’ll be sure to let you know which ones are worth a direct click into your wardrobe…