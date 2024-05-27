This summer, I'm embracing 90s minimalism thanks to this high-street brand
I want it all
It's no surprise that 90s minimalism is having a strong resurgence this season. Traditionally championed by design powerhouses like Prada, Jil Sander, and The Row, 90s minimalism simply translates to simple structures in neutral hues with clean cuts and lines.
Most recently, Sofia Richie has grown to be a modern encapsulation of this aesthetic through her stealth wealth style. Usually seen in sleek tops, structured denim, and the occasional edgy cargo. I can't get enough, and as someone who loves a great Sofia Richie outfit or a classic Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy throwback power-dressing look, I'm all for scouring the internet for some great high-street alternatives that look the part on a budget.
My best-kept shopping secret? Weekday.
The Stockholm-based brand has been around since the early naughties as an effortlessly current label that celebrates the free-spirited mindset—now thriving with its recurring capsule collections with young creatives like Swedish singer Cherrie and British Fashion Council NEWGEN designer Feben. Weekday also has its popular weekly project titled Zeitgeist, where it releases a new T-shirt a week that reflects current events in pop culture and society.
H&M's sister brand is definitely not one to miss when it comes to both one-of-a-kind pieces and sleek staples that will see you through many seasons. From their classic Astro unisex baggy jeans to their linen offerings for the hotter months, you can't go wrong.
Below, you can find the top 12 pieces from their new-in section that serve as key 90s minimalism-inspired must-haves for the (hopefully) upcoming sunny days. Happy shopping.
Shop Weekday New In
This chic linen dress is the perfect solution to any casual event. Featuring flared sleeves and a keyhole back opening for an added romantic touch.
A jersey maxi dress is a seasonal lifesaver. Dress it up with a blazer for the office or pair it with sandals for a casual day out, you can't go wrong.
Weekday's unisex Astro loose baggy jeans are a brand classic. Coming in a whopping 12 shade offering, these jeans are a total must-have.
Made of recycled fabric, this draped top comes in a classic dusty colour that blends seamlessly with other neutral hues or as a basic to layer over any vibrant shade.
A super chic black skirt is a great timeless basic. This one screams 90s minimalism with its elevated asymmetric draping and wrap detailing. This skirt also features a hidden press-button front closure for added fastening.
This tailored single-breasted waistcoat is so good, I can't believe it's under £50.
A balloon mini skirt is at the top of my wish-list. This romantic 90s-inspired silhouette is a classic modern mini skirt alternative that can be styled on its own with a shirt, or even layered over baggy denim for an edgy twist.
Borrowing directly from their Astro jeans silhouette, these baggy linen trousers will see you through any hot summer day.
This mock-neck top serves as a super versatile ally for those days where you feel like you have nothing to wear. Pair with high-waisted denim jeans, sleek wide-leg trousers, or a flowy skirt, the possibilities are endless.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
