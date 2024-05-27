This summer, I'm embracing 90s minimalism thanks to this high-street brand

It's no surprise that 90s minimalism is having a strong resurgence this season. Traditionally championed by design powerhouses like Prada, Jil Sander, and The Row, 90s minimalism simply translates to simple structures in neutral hues with clean cuts and lines.

Most recently, Sofia Richie has grown to be a modern encapsulation of this aesthetic through her stealth wealth style. Usually seen in sleek tops, structured denim, and the occasional edgy cargo. I can't get enough, and as someone who loves a great Sofia Richie outfit or a classic Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy throwback power-dressing look, I'm all for scouring the internet for some great high-street alternatives that look the part on a budget.

My best-kept shopping secret? Weekday.

The Stockholm-based brand has been around since the early naughties as an effortlessly current label that celebrates the free-spirited mindset—now thriving with its recurring capsule collections with young creatives like Swedish singer Cherrie and British Fashion Council NEWGEN designer Feben. Weekday also has its popular weekly project titled Zeitgeist, where it releases a new T-shirt a week that reflects current events in pop culture and society.

H&M's sister brand is definitely not one to miss when it comes to both one-of-a-kind pieces and sleek staples that will see you through many seasons. From their classic Astro unisex baggy jeans to their linen offerings for the hotter months, you can't go wrong.

Below, you can find the top 12 pieces from their new-in section that serve as key 90s minimalism-inspired must-haves for the (hopefully) upcoming sunny days. Happy shopping.

Shop Weekday New In

Mini Long Sleeve Linen Blend Dress £49 at Weekday This chic linen dress is the perfect solution to any casual event. Featuring flared sleeves and a keyhole back opening for an added romantic touch.

Small Loop Handbag £39 at Weekday This elevated shoulder bag is a great basic bag alternative.

Sleeveless Slitted Maxi Dress £29 at Weekday A jersey maxi dress is a seasonal lifesaver. Dress it up with a blazer for the office or pair it with sandals for a casual day out, you can't go wrong.

Astro Loose Baggy Jeans £50 at Weekday Weekday's unisex Astro loose baggy jeans are a brand classic. Coming in a whopping 12 shade offering, these jeans are a total must-have.

Fitted Boatneck Drape Top £29 at Weekday Made of recycled fabric, this draped top comes in a classic dusty colour that blends seamlessly with other neutral hues or as a basic to layer over any vibrant shade.

Asymmetric Linen Blend Wrap Skirt £55 at Weekday A super chic black skirt is a great timeless basic. This one screams 90s minimalism with its elevated asymmetric draping and wrap detailing. This skirt also features a hidden press-button front closure for added fastening.

Unisex Slide Sunglasses £20 at Weekday This edgy slanted cat-eye frame is a great summer pair of sunnies.

Fitted Suiting Waistcoat £44 at Weekday This tailored single-breasted waistcoat is so good, I can't believe it's under £50.

Balloon Mini Skirt £39 at Weekday A balloon mini skirt is at the top of my wish-list. This romantic 90s-inspired silhouette is a classic modern mini skirt alternative that can be styled on its own with a shirt, or even layered over baggy denim for an edgy twist.

Astro Baggy Linen Blend Trousers £55 at Weekday Borrowing directly from their Astro jeans silhouette, these baggy linen trousers will see you through any hot summer day.

Drape Mock-Neck Top £20 at Weekday This mock-neck top serves as a super versatile ally for those days where you feel like you have nothing to wear. Pair with high-waisted denim jeans, sleek wide-leg trousers, or a flowy skirt, the possibilities are endless.