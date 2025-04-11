These are the best wedding shoes you'll want to walk down the aisle in

Something new, something blue

bridal shoes
(Image credit: Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik)
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides

It would be an understatement to say that weddings take a lot of planning. But while the venue, food, music, and even the dress sit at the top of the long wedding to-do list, your shoes probably don’t seem like a priority. After all, forgetting to invite a close friend will have much greater repercussions than whether you opt for a chic court or a fancy flat. So, allow us to take this task on for you, scouring all the best stores to find the chicest wedding shoes for every budget and style.

One key thing to remember is that wedding shoes aren’t just there to complement the dress, they actually have to be practical too. A sky-high stiletto for a sandy-floor beach wedding probably isn’t going to end well, nor will a fancy flat if your dress is four inches too long. So it seriously pays to consider your surroundings before committing to a pair that just looks pretty. Plus, you most likely need to walk and dance in them all day, so let’s account for comfort, too.

For the classic bride, Manolo Blahnik’s signature Hangisi pumps remain a true bridal bestseller, particularly in statement-making blue à la Carrie Bradshaw. Jimmy Choo’s pearl-embellished shoes and Aquazzura’s delicate lace pumps lean into the romantic look. And Loeffler Randall’s signature styles offer the luxury look with a considerably smaller price tag. Just take a look below to see the best bridal shoes for every scenario—beach weddings, registry offices, and night-long dancefloor-do’s included. You’re welcome.

Ankle-loving low heels

Comfort is key when it comes to wedding shoes, so all hail the kitten heel—offering an extra inch of height without sore soles. Whether you opt for eye-catching blue, classic cream, or a pair with an extra large bow, your feet are sure to thank you.

Carolyne 50 Pleated Satin Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Carolyne 50 Pleated Satin Mules

Monsoon, Stacy Satin Bow Pointed Toe Heels Ivory
Monsoon
Stacy Satin Bow Pointed Toe Heels

Vivi 65 Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Mules
Jimmy Choo
Vivi 65 Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Mules

Lots of lace

Weddings are one of the very few occasions which call for lots of lace. So, if you're after a more delicate design, be sure to take a look at these romantic styles, no matter what heel height takes your fancy.

Verizzo Bow-Detailed Suede-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Lace Ballet Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Verizzo Bow-Detailed Lace Ballet Flats

Sam Edelman, Bianka Sling Back Mesh Heel
Sam Edelman
Bianka Sling Back Mesh Heel

Kahlo Sling 50
Aquazzura
Kahlo Sling 50

Fancy flats

Your wedding day will likely involve lots of walking, and flat shoes are obviously one of the comfiest styles to cop. With gemstone buckles, diamanté designs, and attention-drawing bows, these styles prove wedding flats are anything but boring.

Lurum 45 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Lurum 45 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules

Cadeau Embellished Ballet Flats
Mach & Mach
Cadeau Embellished Ballet Flats

Bobbies, Estela - Mascarpone
Bobbies
Estela Mascarpone

Something blue

"Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue"—the famous wedding day rhyme is etched into many of our brains. So why not use your wedding shoes to tick something off from the list? Unless a chic friend wears your same size, blue is most likely your best bet, and there's no short supply of options.

Embellished Satin Sandals
René Caovilla
Embellished Satin Sandals

Charles & Keith, Satin Bow Slingback Mary Jane Pumps
Charles & Keith
Satin Bow Slingback Mary Jane Pumps

Manolo Blahnik, Hangisi
Manolo Blahnik
Hangisi Shoes

Chic chunky heels

Again, we're going to emphasise comfort and if you're wanting a few inches of height, a chunky heel will tick both of these boxes. From simplistic leather strap designs to Loeffler Randall's famous pleated pick, there's a chunky heeled wedding shoe to suit every style.

Camellia Bow-Embellished Plissé-Organza Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Camellia Bow-Embellished Plissé-Organza Sandals

Asos Design Nikita Knotted Platform Block Heeled Sandals in Ivory
ASOS DESIGN
Nikita Knotted Platform Block Heeled Sandals

Charles & Keith, Mesh Sequinned Slingback Mary Jane Pumps
Charles & Keith
Mesh Sequinned Slingback Mary Jane Pumps

Statement mules

Slip-on shoes are hugely popular for weddings. Not only are they a breeze to put on when weighed down by a floor-length gown, but they can also come off in a flash when the dancefloor comes calling. The Lurum mules are one of Manolo Blahnik's most famous styles and Magda Butrym certainly knows how to make footwear fun.

Lurum 90 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Lurum 90 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules

Floral-Appliqué Embellished Mesh Mules
Magda Butrym
Floral-Appliqué Embellished Mesh Mules

Bing 65
Jimmy Choo
Bing 65

Flash ballet flats

Classic ballet pumps feature in almost all of our wardrobes, and the good news is they look just as chic when worn to your wedding. Although, of course, they've seen a special occasion upgrade with pretty bows, ankle ribbons, crystal embellishments and a satin exterior.

Logo Patent Leather Ballet Flats
Miu Miu
Logo Patent Leather Ballet Flats

Pretty Ballerinas, Rosario
Pretty Ballerinas
Rosario

Carice Satin-Trimmed Leather Ballet Flats
Ferragamo
Carice Satin-Trimmed Leather Ballet Flats

Balla Crystals, Small White
Dear Frances
Balla Crystal Mesh Flats

Sleek silver shoes

If you're after a pair of wedding shoes that you'll absolutely wear again, silver could be the shade to snap up. Christian Louboutin, Mint Velvet and Gianvito Rossi all have great options that wouldn't look out of place in any non-wedding wardrobe.

Condora 55 Metallic Cracked-Leather Mules
Christian Louboutin
Condora 55 Metallic Cracked-Leather Mules

Mint Velvet, Kit Silver Slingback Kitten Heels
Mint Velvet
Kit Silver Slingback Kitten Heels

Ettie 105 Metallic Leather Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Ettie 105 Metallic Leather Sandals

Statement styles

And finally, your wedding day is a prime time to really make a fashion statement. So, if you truly want to lean into the OTT nature of the grand event, these statement bridal shoes are sure to do just the trick – pearls, bows, and lots of lace, included.

Evie 105 Lace-Trimmed Leather Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Evie 105 Lace-Trimmed Leather Sandals

& Other Stories, Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps
& Other Stories
Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps

Sacaria 120mm Platform Sandals
Jimmy Choo
Sacaria 120mm Platform Sandals

It would be an understatement to say that weddings take a lot of planning. But while the venue, food, music, and even the dress sit at the top of the long wedding to-do list, your shoes probably don’t seem like a priority. After all, forgetting to invite a close friend will have much greater repercussions than whether you opt for a chic court or a fancy flat. So, allow us to take this task on for you, scouring all the best stores to find the chicest wedding shoes for every budget and style.

One key thing to remember is that wedding shoes aren’t just there to complement the dress, they actually have to be practical too. A sky-high stiletto for a sandy-floor beach wedding probably isn’t going to end well, nor will a fancy flat if your dress is four inches too long. So it seriously pays to consider your surroundings before committing to a pair that just looks pretty. Plus, you most likely need to walk and dance in them all day, so let’s account for comfort, too.

For the classic bride, Manolo Blahnik’s signature Hangisi pumps remain a true bridal bestseller, particularly in statement-making blue à la Carrie Bradshaw. Jimmy Choo’s pearl-embellished shoes and Aquazzura’s delicate lace pumps lean into the romantic look. And Loeffler Randall’s signature styles offer the luxury look with a considerably smaller price tag. Just take a look below to see the best bridal shoes for every scenario—beach weddings, registry offices, and night-long dancefloor-do’s included. You’re welcome.

Ankle-loving low heels

Comfort is key when it comes to wedding shoes, so all hail the kitten heel—offering an extra inch of height without sore soles. Whether you opt for eye-catching blue, classic cream, or a pair with an extra large bow, your feet are sure to thank you.

Carolyne 50 Pleated Satin Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Carolyne 50 Pleated Satin Mules

Monsoon, Stacy Satin Bow Pointed Toe Heels Ivory
Monsoon
Stacy Satin Bow Pointed Toe Heels

Vivi 65 Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Mules
Jimmy Choo
Vivi 65 Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Mules

Lots of lace

Weddings are one of the very few occasions which call for lots of lace. So, if you're after a more delicate design, be sure to take a look at these romantic styles, no matter what heel height takes your fancy.

Verizzo Bow-Detailed Suede-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Lace Ballet Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Verizzo Bow-Detailed Lace Ballet Flats

Sam Edelman, Bianka Sling Back Mesh Heel
Sam Edelman
Bianka Sling Back Mesh Heel

Kahlo Sling 50
Aquazzura
Kahlo Sling 50

Fancy flats

Your wedding day will likely involve lots of walking, and flat shoes are obviously one of the comfiest styles to cop. With gemstone buckles, diamanté designs, and attention-drawing bows, these styles prove wedding flats are anything but boring.

Lurum 45 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Lurum 45 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules

Cadeau Embellished Ballet Flats
Mach & Mach
Cadeau Embellished Ballet Flats

Bobbies, Estela - Mascarpone
Bobbies
Estela Mascarpone

Something blue

"Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue"—the famous wedding day rhyme is etched into many of our brains. So why not use your wedding shoes to tick something off from the list? Unless a chic friend wears your same size, blue is most likely your best bet, and there's no short supply of options.

Embellished Satin Sandals
René Caovilla
Embellished Satin Sandals

Charles & Keith, Satin Bow Slingback Mary Jane Pumps
Charles & Keith
Satin Bow Slingback Mary Jane Pumps

Manolo Blahnik, Hangisi
Manolo Blahnik
Hangisi Shoes

Chic chunky heels

Again, we're going to emphasise comfort and if you're wanting a few inches of height, a chunky heel will tick both of these boxes. From simplistic leather strap designs to Loeffler Randall's famous pleated pick, there's a chunky heeled wedding shoe to suit every style.

Camellia Bow-Embellished Plissé-Organza Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Camellia Bow-Embellished Plissé-Organza Sandals

Asos Design Nikita Knotted Platform Block Heeled Sandals in Ivory
ASOS DESIGN
Nikita Knotted Platform Block Heeled Sandals

Charles & Keith, Mesh Sequinned Slingback Mary Jane Pumps
Charles & Keith
Mesh Sequinned Slingback Mary Jane Pumps

Statement mules

Slip-on shoes are hugely popular for weddings. Not only are they a breeze to put on when weighed down by a floor-length gown, but they can also come off in a flash when the dancefloor comes calling. The Lurum mules are one of Manolo Blahnik's most famous styles and Magda Butrym certainly knows how to make footwear fun.

Lurum 90 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Lurum 90 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules

Floral-Appliqué Embellished Mesh Mules
Magda Butrym
Floral-Appliqué Embellished Mesh Mules

Bing 65
Jimmy Choo
Bing 65

Flash ballet flats

Classic ballet pumps feature in almost all of our wardrobes, and the good news is they look just as chic when worn to your wedding. Although, of course, they've seen a special occasion upgrade with pretty bows, ankle ribbons, crystal embellishments and a satin exterior.

Logo Patent Leather Ballet Flats
Miu Miu
Logo Patent Leather Ballet Flats

Pretty Ballerinas, Rosario
Pretty Ballerinas
Rosario

Carice Satin-Trimmed Leather Ballet Flats
Ferragamo
Carice Satin-Trimmed Leather Ballet Flats

Balla Crystals, Small White
Dear Frances
Balla Crystal Mesh Flats

Sleek silver shoes

If you're after a pair of wedding shoes that you'll absolutely wear again, silver could be the shade to snap up. Christian Louboutin, Mint Velvet and Gianvito Rossi all have great options that wouldn't look out of place in any non-wedding wardrobe.

Condora 55 Metallic Cracked-Leather Mules
Christian Louboutin
Condora 55 Metallic Cracked-Leather Mules

Mint Velvet, Kit Silver Slingback Kitten Heels
Mint Velvet
Kit Silver Slingback Kitten Heels

Ettie 105 Metallic Leather Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Ettie 105 Metallic Leather Sandals

Statement styles

And finally, your wedding day is a prime time to really make a fashion statement. So, if you truly want to lean into the OTT nature of the grand event, these statement bridal shoes are sure to do just the trick – pearls, bows, and lots of lace, included.

Evie 105 Lace-Trimmed Leather Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Evie 105 Lace-Trimmed Leather Sandals

& Other Stories, Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps
& Other Stories
Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps

Sacaria 120mm Platform Sandals
Jimmy Choo
Sacaria 120mm Platform Sandals

TOPICS
Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸