Those Vote hoops celebs are wearing? Michelle Obama made them

We’re less than two weeks away from the US presidential elections, in which Donald Trump will go head to head with Joe Biden (and it doesn’t look like Kanye West will be part of the race anymore).

Like last time, many celebrities are urging Americans to vote, with most of them throwing their support behind Biden. This includes Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama, who pointed out all the negative outcomes of Trump’s four years as president.

Many other celebrities, while not necessarily taking sides, have been vocal on social media about voting abstention and the very real consequences it can have.

The likes of Mandy Moore, Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye, Storm Reid and Rachel Brosnahan all posted selfies to that effect, and they all had one thing in common: they were wearing gold hoops engraved with the word ‘VOTE’.

Shop now: HOOPS TO VOTE from $150 from SHIFFON

And it might come as no surprise to you that Michelle Obama designed them, with the help of her stylist Meredith Koop and in partnership with US jewellery brand Shiffon, whose mission is to financially empower women across the globe.

The hoops start at $150 and come in various sizes and styles, form fine to chunky, and there are also some lovely rings too. A lot of them are sold out but that doesn’t mean they won’t be restocked, and let’s be honest, it’s a message that’s worth championing all year round.

Plus, if you purchase a piece by 3rd November, 50% of profits will be donated to When We All Vote to support their nonpartisan, data-driven initiatives to increase voter participation.