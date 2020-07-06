Kanye West is officially entering the 2020 Presidential Election

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Words by Chantel Pereira

2020 has done it again. Global pandemic aside, Kanye West has just tweeted that he’s running for the US Presidency.

To be fair, this news has been in the works for a while now. All avid fans will recall Kanye famously stating at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards he was going to run for President in 2020.

Once a big supporter of current POTUS, Donald Trump, they have since had a very public falling out and now it’s payback time. Although, West’s only claim for candidacy is his July 5th tweet, he has yet to officially enter his name against Trump and the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, the former Vice-President under Barack Obama.

But we still can’t stop imagining these amazing scenes. Picture this; Kanye West wins the election by a landslide and his reality TV star and beauty mogul wife, Kim Kardashian becomes the First Lady – bringing the entire Kardashian Klan with her to fill all those bedrooms in the White House. Could this potentially be a blessing in disguise for the US? It would definitely add another layer of surreal entertainment to Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The show’s been documenting the lives of the Kardashian women for 13 years and has managed to capture their transitions along the way. The same Kim who was desperately attempting to secure the perfect duckface selfie on the way to pick up her sister, Khloe from jail, over a decade ago has now radically altered her interests as the series focuses on her humanitarian side. Kim has been using her law school knowledge to petition for the release of several deserving prisoners, making her a prime candidate for the position of First Lady. Also, being closely related to Caitlyn Jenner, LGBTQ+ issues would be of personal interest to West and the Kardashians.

What does it all mean??

We’ll have to wait and see if Kanye officially enters.