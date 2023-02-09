This chic £15 cross-body bag just went viral on TikTok

As a fashion editor (opens in new tab), it is almost a subconscious byproduct of the job to notice other people's outfits. Whether I am on my morning commute, out for dinner or wandering around the office, I am constantly on the lookout for great style, often taking a mental inventory of the outfit formulas (opens in new tab) I see.

And this week in particular, I couldn't help but notice the sheer number of people carrying colourful, crescent-shaped cross-body bags (opens in new tab) made from soft nylon fabric. In fact, I spotted three iterations of the same bag on my morning commute alone and then one more once I got to the office (worn by our ever-so-chic, Health Editor, Ally Head).

The bag in question is from Uniqlo, and as it turns out, has recently gone viral on TikTok. As it stands, the hashtag #UniqloBag currently has over 64 million views and is rising by the day.

Not to mention, the Uniqlo round mini shoulder bag retails for just under £15 (opens in new tab), so it is easy to see the appeal.

Worn by influencers and fashion enthusiasts alike, Uniqlo's shoulder bag seems to be the It-item taking over the internet right now. So much so that Uniqlo's website has branded it as "the bag that went viral."

Available in an array of different colours, from standout shades like pink and yellow to more classic colours like beige and black, there is certainly an option no matter your personal aesthetic.

The casual bag can be worn alongside almost anything in your everyday wardrobe, and while it might not be appropriate for dressier occasions, it is versatile enough to warrant regular wear. If you're looking for an everyday handbag, the Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder bag will certainly be money well spent.

