Trust us, this is the celebrity-approved handbag to invest in this year
Suki Waterhouse and Emma Roberts approved
If there's one thing we can count on, it's the cool girls delivering an iconic must-have handbag in time for the New Year. 2025's culprit? Tory Burch's latest Spring/Summer design, the Romy.
As seen on Jodie Turner-Smith, Emma Roberts, Suki Waterhouse, and Michelle Williams, this chic yet functional handbag is the perfect solution if you're looking for your next investment handbag.. Available in three sizes, it is the perfect choice if you're after a laptop-friendly work tote or an easy-on-the-go crossbody mini bag.
The Romy bag has four different colourways, including an additional suede option in its larger size. From timeless jet-black leather to light granite grey, it features a slim belt across its silhouette, a detail previously seen on the brand's AW24 handbags on the runway.
When it comes to this handbag, the drama is in the details, as it offers plenty of styling possibilities. I, myself, am taking a page out of Emma Robert's book and mentally styling it with a great pair of denim, cowboy boots, and a cropped jacket for the office. For the nighttime, I would totally give it a Suki Waterhouse twist with an all-black leather ensemble. Chic.
Below, we have rounded up our top styles and colourways of the Romy bag to invest in now.
