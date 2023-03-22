The new face of SKIMS has been announced and it's not who you'd expect

If you've read our SKIMS review (opens in new tab), then you'll know that we are huge fans of Kim Kardashian's brand. It has some of the best underwear and loungewear (opens in new tab) we have tried, with a range of designs and colourways available.

But it's not just the products that get people talking. If, like us, you're a fan of the brand, then you'll know that SKIMS is always creating incredible campaigns featuring some of our favourite celebrities. Recently, the brand launched its Valentine's Day collection featuring Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò from The White Lotus, and it's safe to say that fans went wild.

Kim Kardashian shows no signs of slowing down, as today the new face of SKIMS has been announced, and this time the brand has gone down the musical route.

That's right, it's none other than Grammy-award winning artist, SZA. Starring in the brand's Fits Everybody campaign, SZA can be seen wearing SKIMS' hero collection of buttery-soft underwear that's designed for every body.

(Image credit: SKIMS)

It seems that the star is just as elated as we are about the news. "I’m excited to be in SKIMS' latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy," shared SZA.

The global artist has many attributes that SKIMS believe reflect its community. Determination, diversity and distinctive talent are just some words that come to mind, not to mention her ability to open up and resonate with millions of people through her music.

"SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honoured for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign," shares Kim Kardashian.

(Image credit: SKIMS)

The brand are scaling the Fits Everybody collection into nine sizes and nine core colourways, allowing customers to find the right fit. Keep on scrolling to shop some of our top picks from the collection.