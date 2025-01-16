RIXO x Stripe & Stare is here to fill our underwear drawers with colourful prints

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Stripe & Stare. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If you love RIXO’s vintage inspired dresses as much as we do, then you’re going to love this. The label has teamed up with sustainable underwear brand Stripe & Stare for a limited edition collection of super-soft and super-cool intimates.

Featuring RIXO’s signature statement prints on Stripe & Stare’s ultra-comfy sustainable fabrics, the pieces effortlessly blend style and comfort, and will inject your underwear drawer with some much-needed oomph.

This is the RIXO brand’s debut into lingerie and it’s everything we would hope for — leopard print, stripes, hearts, florals and polka dots adorn knickers, camis and bralets.

(Image credit: Stripe & Stare)

“I first met Katie at a networking event and funnily enough she was wearing a RIXO dress, and I was wearing her S&S knickers! After talking for a few years, we finally found the right time to collaborate,” said Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder and creative director of Rixo.

“We’re both customers of each other’s brands and have similar ethos’s around sustainability, diversity and female empowerment so it has been a joy to see this come into fruition,” added Henrietta Rix, fellow co-founder and CEO of Rixo.

Each piece is crafted from Stripe & Stare’s ultra-soft fabric, sustainably sourced from Beechwood Trees. This eco-friendly material uses 95% less water than cotton during production and is 95% biodegradable in just three months (compared to up to 200 years for some synthetic fibres). Looking good while doing good? Sign us up.

(Image credit: Stripe & Stare)

Katie Lopes, founder of Stripe & Stare, commented: “Collaborating with fellow female founders is my favourite thing to do. I have long loved RIXO and creating this collection with Henrietta and Orlagh has been a dream. The polka dots, the stripes, the leopards, the hearts – the perfect union of amazing prints on the softest range of underwear and layers. We hope you love it as much as we do here at S&S!”

The range is truly for women and designed by women, with prices starting at £18 for classic knickers, £30 for bras, and £50 for knicker packs. The loungewear range also includes cosy staples like hipster shorts (£18), baby tees (£55), pointelle camis (£40), and polo bodies (£65), so you can layer up in style in this cold January weather.

(Image credit: Stripe & Stare)

Shop our top picks from the range below.