The wait is finally over: you will now be able to purchase Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS shapewear and loungewear line in the UK, from Monday 5th October. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch, including where to buy it.

Kim Kardashian SKIMS

SKIMS was founded by Kim Kardashian West in September 2019 to fill a gap in the market for comfortable and wearable shape enhancing undergarments, to slot into your everyday wardrobe. It now counts over 160 solution-focused options and loungewear pieces, including maternity wear.

It carries sizes XXS – 5X and nine tonal colourways, including the signature Body Suit, Solution Short, Waist Trainer and Body Tape. Celebrity fans include the Kardashian/Jenner clan of course, as well as Ashley Graham, Devon Windsor, La La Anthony and more. Chrissy Teigen has also recently been raving about the newly launched maternity range, which she is trialling while expecting her third child.

Where to buy Skims shapewear

While SKIMS has been a major hit in the US, it hasn’t been available to buy in the UK until now. From Monday 5th September, you will be able to shop it online at Selfridges, as well as in its physical stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Kim Kardashian West said of the launch, ‘Selfridges are known for their incredible fashion mix – making it the perfect place for UK based customers to discover SKIMS.’

Skims loungewear

While the SKIMS collection also includes the popular loungewear made of crop tops, trousers and robes, the first Selfridges drop will focus on the shapewear. This includes the Signature Body Suits, Solution Shorts, Waist Trainers and Body Tape for now. However, you can still buy the loungewear on the SKIMS site, but you’ll have taxes and delivery on top of your purchase.

That said, if this launch is successful, there is no reason the loungewear wouldn’t be available in the UK next season, so watch this space.