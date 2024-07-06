This timeless co-ord will see you through every style rut, ever

There is nothing like a non-summer to put you in a style rut, especially if you're normally a summer dress person. One outfit formula that always works for me in this in-between weather: a shorts and shirt set.

It's nothing groundbreaking, sure, but strikes the perfect balance between cosy and estival. And I'm not the only one who thinks that way.

Most designers had an iteration of the outfit within their Spring/Summer 2024 collections during the shows last September.

At Max Mara, models played the layering game with camel shorts and matching silk shirts over tank tops and under a blazer: a lesson in sleek city dressing.

For Valentino, it was all about crisp white cottons, with the addition of a pretty floral bra. At Tibi, shirts took on a blazer style collar, tucked into matching cotton shorts in dove grey.

These are just a few examples, showing us that, while comprised of basics, this co-ord can be interpreted in many different ways.

Off the catwalk, it's every cool girl I know's go-to outfit as well, whether for a holiday or a stroll in the city.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grece Ghanem, Rachael Keegan and Ellie Delphine (main image) prove that it's a set that works well with sandals and as a bikini cover-up.

I personally am wearing my set right now with a pair of fisherman sandals. As for the style, as long as it's matching, anything goes. I love linen and cotton sets which are more breathable in the hot weather, and this season we are seeing pops of colour (red and yellow) as well as earthier shades of brown, terracotta and khaki.

Of course, you can't go wrong with a classic white or a blue stripe. Shop the timeless shorts and shirt sets below.

Next, Blue Elasticated Waist Linen Stripe Shorts £32 at Next

Deiji Studios, The 03 Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set £217 at Net-A-Porter