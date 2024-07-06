This timeless co-ord will see you through every style rut, ever
You can thank me later
There is nothing like a non-summer to put you in a style rut, especially if you're normally a summer dress person. One outfit formula that always works for me in this in-between weather: a shorts and shirt set.
It's nothing groundbreaking, sure, but strikes the perfect balance between cosy and estival. And I'm not the only one who thinks that way.
Most designers had an iteration of the outfit within their Spring/Summer 2024 collections during the shows last September.
At Max Mara, models played the layering game with camel shorts and matching silk shirts over tank tops and under a blazer: a lesson in sleek city dressing.
For Valentino, it was all about crisp white cottons, with the addition of a pretty floral bra. At Tibi, shirts took on a blazer style collar, tucked into matching cotton shorts in dove grey.
These are just a few examples, showing us that, while comprised of basics, this co-ord can be interpreted in many different ways.
Off the catwalk, it's every cool girl I know's go-to outfit as well, whether for a holiday or a stroll in the city.
Grece Ghanem, Rachael Keegan and Ellie Delphine (main image) prove that it's a set that works well with sandals and as a bikini cover-up.
I personally am wearing my set right now with a pair of fisherman sandals. As for the style, as long as it's matching, anything goes. I love linen and cotton sets which are more breathable in the hot weather, and this season we are seeing pops of colour (red and yellow) as well as earthier shades of brown, terracotta and khaki.
Of course, you can't go wrong with a classic white or a blue stripe. Shop the timeless shorts and shirt sets below.
Get the matching shorts here.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
