Hanky hems and smock tops have been banished in favour of a much more fashion forward outlook within the plus size industry. The last five years has seen a huge rise in the availability of plus size fashion, with a host of new brands emerging and some well-established favourites creating a plus size offering. The stats suggest that over 50% of women now wear a size 14+, suggesting the market for plus size fashion is quickly catching up with, and might even overtake, its straight size sister.

While plus size fashion may have been living in the shadows, it is certainly having a moment in the sun right now and with the likes of Ashley Graham taking the world of plus size fashion mainstream it is easy to see why so many labels are keen to get involved.

This is a round-up of plus size brands you need to know, whether it’s reminding you of some old favourites that are bringing something fresh to the table or a new kid on the block, your AW18 shopping just got a whole lot more interesting…

Founded by London-based Nana Rasoeva, this brand new size-inclusive brand (see main image above) perfectly fulfills their mantra, ‘luxury that fits’. Focusing on trend-led, contemporary pieces that flatter the figure, balance proportions and accentuate the waist – something that has previously been lacking in many other plus size offerings – The Hour is available in sizes 14-26 and features a covetable mix of wardrobe essentials from tailored jackets to THE perfect pair of tuxedo trousers.

Shop now: ART PRINT DRESS for £385 from The Hour

Part of the Italian Max Mara group, Marina Rinaldi specialises in high-end stylish curve clothing, in sizes 12 to 28. We love the accessories and shoes too.

Shop now: Soft cotton poplin tunic for £89 from Marina Rinaldi

From fashion-forward oversized shirts and printed dresses to more classic pieces like tailored trousers and knitwear, Matalan’s Papaya Curve section has a little bit of something for everyone.

Shop now: Papaya Curve Scarf Print Maxi Skirt for £12 from MATALAN

Simply Be has been ahead of the plus size fashion curve for quite a while, and is one of the brands with the most styles to shop from (1,000s of products last time we checked). Shop party dresses, checked blazers and more in sizes 12–32.

Shop now: Check Print Duster Jacket for £45 from simply be

New Look’s sizing goes up to a UK32 on most of its styles, which means you can shop the same trendy pieces as everyone else rather than having to go to a different section. But where New Look really wins is the wide fit shoes, which can be hard to come by elsewhere.

Shop now: Curves Off White Snake Print Dip Hem Dress for £25.99 from New Look

River Island’s plus section is a treasure trove of statement pieces. Leopard print skits, faux fur coats and slinky cami coats are just some of our favourite buys, for sizes 18-28.

Shop now: Plus mid blue denim pencil midi skirt for £40 from River Island

We’re a little obsessed with M&S’s Curve collection, which includes trend-led pieces in sizes 18-32, carefully tailored as opposed to simply made bigger. Think tops with longer hemlines, gorgeous fabrics that don’t cling and discreet elasticated panelling for added ease.

Shop now: CURVE Pure Linen Oversized Striped Shirt for £27.50 from M&S

For affordable plus size clothing, head straight to Tu Clothing’s Plus Size section (their petite selection is also great). Our top buys include biker boots, chic coats and knitted dresses.

Shop now: JUNAROSE Blue Midi Sundress for £45 from TU

You can’t go wrong with Evans, another one of the plus size originals. It covers everything from party dresses and workwear to coats and lingerie, for sizes 14 to 28.

Shop now: Yellow Button Camisole Top for £17.60 from EVANS

Anna is one of the pillars of the designer plus size industry; a Central St Martins graduate, Anna has over two decades in the business – no mean feat for any plus size label. Famed for her gorgeously unique prints (designed in house) and easy to wear silhouettes, Anna’s pieces are always timeless. Most recognised for her dresses, Anna recently switched to producing six collections a year as well as introducing her much celebrated plus size workout line. You better get shopping!

Shop now: DOUBLE SILK MAXI COWL DRESS for £339 from annascholz

Focusing on the luxury end of the market, the team behind US felt there was a gap in the market for simple everyday pieces in beautiful fabrications and top quality construction. Universal Standard is all about giving the option for elevated essentials for women size 14 to 32 and unsurprisingly everyone has gone crazy for this luxe basics line. Working with some of the industry’s top creative teams, Universal Standard is setting a new standard in plus size fashion.

Shop now: BAE BOYFRIEND CROP JEANS for $80 from Universal Standard

12. Yoek



A personal favourite, Yoek is my go to plus size brands for cute, easy to wear, quality, everyday pieces. With items in my wardrobe over five years old and no different from the day they were purchased, Yoek always stands the test of time. Perfect for printed and embellished tunics, palazzo trousers and fun prints, it’s no surprise they have a legion of loyal fans. However, most exciting is the return of their leather line. Fashion forward styling in buttery soft leather, the new line offers leather shirts, jackets and dresses that really make them stand out in the plus size arena.

Shop now: Trousers ROSE for £112.50 from yoek

An exclusive to plus size designer online retailer Navabi, Manon Baptise is fast becoming the go to label to grab those fashion trends. Embracing AW18 trends such as brocade, Seventies and the continued love affair with the bomber jacket, Manon Baptiste is the label with its finger on the fashion pulse!

Shop now: Manon Baptiste BOW DETAIL JUMPER for £23 from navabi

Elvi is one of the plus size brands that has done a complete U-turn, so if you haven’t looked at their offerings in the last year, it’s time to reacquaint yourself. This well curated, beautifully designed and fashion forward thinking collection is now up there with some of the best plus size fashion brands around. Competitively priced, Elvi offer great on trend and stylishly chic separates, dresses and a sprinkling of occasion wear to seal the deal.

Shop now: Gingham Wrap Dress for £45 from ELVI

City Chic is a rapidly expanding plus size power house. The leading Australian destination store for fun, on trend, plus size clothing has recently started opening stores in the USA and is currently stocked in the UK at retailer Evans. A host of of feminine, body con dresses, floral prints, chiffon tunics and tailored jackets, City Chic offers good quality at competitive prices. Youthful, fun and flirty, City Chic gives plus size fashion a great injection of colour and sass.

Shop now: City Chic White Maxi Lace Dress for £119 from EVANS

This is the brand leading the way in how to work with influencers and promote body positivity through fashion. Society Plus works with social media influencers and bloggers to help them curate their own mini collections which are then sold on the brand’s site. The collections are modelled by their curator and the final images are never retouched. This means that their models are by far the most relatable to and diverse of any plus size brand. They quality control and size every piece to ensure that the size you think you’re buying is the size you’re getting. This is the one fashion brand out there keeping it 100% real and authentic.

Shop now: Broadway Sequin Pencil Skirt for $79.99 from Society+

The sister brand to Phase Eight, Studio Eight is their first foray into plus size fashion. Keeping to the aesthetic of the Phase Eight signature, you can expect great work wear separates, glamorous evening wear, tape wear embellishment and fantastic weekend casuals. As the collection evolves alongside Phase Eight their style outlook becomes more intertwined, offering a little Phase Eight style to those above a size 18.

Shop now: Polly Spot Dress for £150 from Phase Eight

Plus Equals are definitely looking to inject some fun and frivolity into the plus size fashion market. Plus Equals sells hand-picked vintage and reworked clothing in sizes 14-26. The brain child of stylist Jazmin Lee, Plus Equals selects and upcycles vintage pieces to create one off garments, helping you express your personality in carefully crafted and unique pieces. From sequins to faux-fur, they’re not missing a fashion beat.

Shop now: SOFIE HAGEN X PLUS EQUALS: THE RHUBARB CUSTARD ONE for £99 from Plus Equals

Carmakoma is the line for those with a rebellious nature. Rock chick glam and androgynous silhouettes are combined with sexy cuts, edgy styling and feminine details to create a stylish and individual brand that thinks fashion first and plus size second. Design duo Weiss and Lykke strongly believe that ‘beauty cannot be reduced to a size label and that clothes should fit the body not the other way round’. A regular at Copenhagen Fashion Week, Carmakoma is cutting up the plus size rule book and doing it their way.

Shop now: CURVY STATEMENT T-SHIRT for £15 from ONLY CARMAKOMA