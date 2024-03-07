Kate Middleton is still 'not quite 100%' according to royal author
The Princess of Wales' recovery has been making headlines in recent weeks
The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January, and the Palace released a statement confirming that she would not be returning to work until after Easter. In recent weeks, there has been growing speculation online about Kate Middleton's recovery as royal fans have been desperate for an update. As a result, a spokesperson made an unprecedented move by responding to the 'wild conspiracy theories' circulating on social media by reiterating that they would not be offering any information about the Princess.
Although a paparazzi photo of Kate was published earlier this week, it has not silenced the online chatter as her return to work was seemingly confirmed by the Ministry of Defence, only to be removed shortly afterwards.
In the Palace's original statement released on January 17th, they emphasised that Kate had requested privacy while she recovered, and according to insiders the Wales' children are helping their mother back to full health. However, one royal author has claimed that while Kate is on the road to recovery, she's still 'not quite a hundred per cent'.
Biographer Robert Jobson - who has penned a number of books about the royal family and is set to release Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen later this year - has shared that while the Princess is 'recovering well' she still needs more time to recuperate. He told HELLO! magazine: "From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things. I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent.
"The King was looking to make the royal family more focused on the main four and having two of the star people out of the picture makes that more difficult, so I'm sure she will be welcomed back with open arms when she's well enough to return to royal duties."
He continued: "She must be looking forward to that, but she also feels lucky to be able to have this time with the children and to put her recovery first."
Wishing the Princess a swift recovery!
