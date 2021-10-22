Sleeper has just released Princess Diana-inspired loungewear

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When you think of Princess Diana’s iconic style, you probably don’t immediately think of loungewear. However, Royals wearing casual clothes isn’t as uncommon as you’d think.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of jeans and Superga trainers for her less formal engagements, and Princess Diana also liked a casual ensemble, especially during her Sloane Ranger days, at the beginning of her relationship with Prince Charles.

Back then, she’d often be seen in jeans and boots, paired with an oversized blazer or knitwear layered over shirts with exaggerated collars.

It’s this style decade of Diana’s that inspired luxury pyjama brand Sleeper – the one behind the iconic feather PJs – to launch the Diana Athpleasure set.

Diana Athpleasure Sweatsuit with Shorts in Grey, $220 at Sleeper

The set ‘pays homage to Lady Diana’s iconic, off-duty style’ and features cotton shorts, a slightly oversized sweatshirt and a white detachable collar for when you want to jazz things up a bit.

It’s available in six different colours, ranging from butter yellow to pastel pink and more traditional black, though I’m in love with this sky blue version, which looks remarkably like the dress Princess Diana wore to the polo when she was pregnant with Prince William in 1982.

Sold.