Princess Charlotte wore this £17 T-shirt for the Platinum Jubilee – and it’s still in stock

The Duchess of Cambridge loves this brand...
All eyes were on Kate Middleton’s Platinum Jubilee wardrobe last weekend, however, Princess Charlotte also wore some adorable outfits as she joined in on the celebrations.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter could be seen baking cakes with her mum and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, for the local community in Cardiff for a Platinum Jubilee street party.
Charlotte wore a stylish striped T-shirt for the occasion, that featured colourful pom-trims on the neck and sleeves. The ‘Charlie’ T-shirt is from Boden, and it’s still available to shop, for just £17 up to age five.
If you’ve read our guide to the brands that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love, you’ll know that Boden is a firm favourite for all the family. The T-shirt is also available up to age 14, and is still a royal bargain at just £19.
Charlie Pom Jersey T-shirt, £17 | Boden
This easy cotton T-shirt is made for adventures. The supersoft slub design has a loose, boxy fit that’s finished with turn-back sleeves for extra cool. Rainbow pom-trims on the neck and sleeves are the perfect finishing touch.
Royal fans couldn’t get enough of the cute video, with one commenting: “They are adorable. Happy Platinum Jubilee,” while another added: “This is the sweetest. Cherished time with kids”.
Princess Charlotte has been making headlines all week since the celebrations, and she proved she was just like her mum on Sunday with a caring gesture towards the Queen.
During the People’s Parade, the young royal stood with The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, her parents and her brothers on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. As the Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to a close, Princess Charlotte gave the monarch a caring glance to make sure she was okay whilst singing the National Anthem.
Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said: “She seems to have inherited the trait from Kate, who stroked Louis constantly to keep him happy and who bent down to his height to talk to him once he had taken his place in the line-up.”
How sweet.