Princess Charlotte wore this £17 T-shirt for the Platinum Jubilee – and it’s still in stock

The Duchess of Cambridge loves this brand...

All eyes were on Kate Middleton’s Platinum Jubilee wardrobe last weekend, however, Princess Charlotte also wore some adorable outfits as she joined in on the celebrations.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter could be seen baking cakes with her mum and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, for the local community in Cardiff for a Platinum Jubilee street party.

Charlotte wore a stylish striped T-shirt for the occasion, that featured colourful pom-trims on the neck and sleeves. The ‘Charlie’ T-shirt is from Boden, and it’s still available to shop, for just £17 up to age five.

If you’ve read our guide to the brands that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love, you’ll know that Boden is a firm favourite for all the family. The T-shirt is also available up to age 14, and is still a royal bargain at just £19.