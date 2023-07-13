Trust me, this celebrity-approved designer bag is set to be the next big thing

As a luxury label, Prada is no stranger to in-demand It bags. From the re-edition nylon bags to the newly launched Cleo and Supernova styles, the label produces coveted carryalls season, after season.

Prada's Galleria tote has been a longstanding staple of the Italian luxury house, beloved by fashion devotees since its original launch in 2007. And now the iconic style has been reimaged with a thoroughly modern take for a new era.



(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Featuring geometric patterns and fun block colour designs, the Galleria Tote has been given a makeover with eight new special edition designs. Spanning the colour spectrum, the latest iteration of the tote can be found in shades of yellow, pink, orange and more, taking what was once considered a wardrobe staple and elevating it to statement bag status.

Evidently, the newly reimagined styles have already caught the attention of several fashionable tastemakers. From Alexa Chung to Adwoa Aboah, Katie Holmes and Gabrielle Union, we've already spotted the new signature totes on the arms of stylish celebrities all over the globe.

Chung wore the blue, white and green iteration alongside a Prada mini dress and pale blue ballet flats, while model Adowa Aboah opted for a similar aesthetic. Katie Holmes took a more casual approach, spotted wearing the bag as a crossbody while out in New York. Holmes went for a dressed-down look, styling her tote alongside jeans and a white t-shirt.

Gabrielle Union has also been seen carrying the bag and wore her orange and beige iteration alongside an oversize tailored co-ord. Not to mention the newly designed Galleria has also been spotted on the arms of several stylish influencers.

It is clear that Prada's Special Edition Galleria tote has already garnered the tick of approval from both celebrities and industry insiders, so it only makes sense that the item's It-status is also imminent. Watch this space!

For now, keep scrolling to shop the Prada Galleria Special Edition Tote before everyone else does.