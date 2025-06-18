The One: Tod's Celebrates the Gommino Loafer and Timeless Italian Craftsmanship
Jessica Bumpus
Nothing conjures the feeling of an idyllic holiday in Italy quite like a driving shoe, a quintessential design in the hands of Tod’s, which is known for its striking Gommino loafer.
Debuting at the end of the 1970s, the Italian fashion brand took inspiration for the Gommino from 1950s driving shoes. It is recognisable for its distinct sole covered in 133 rubber pebbles, as well as its attention to craftsmanship.
Take, for example, the fact that there are over 100 steps in the construction of the shoe, with 35 pieces of leather used in a single model - each of which needs to be treated and checked individually before being assembled, and all of which is done by hand.
Over the years, there have been updates: the City Gommino has a thicker sole; the Gommino Bubble is softer in shape and features oversized pebbles; and the My Gommino offering makes it possible for you, the wearer, to customise the design with different leather combinations and colours.
But one thing has remained the same: the shoe has become a badge of Tod’s classic design and, as the brand notes, “Artisanal Intelligence” (which seems more poignant in an increasingly AI world). And, for Tod’s, this year has been a big year for both.
The Gommino was celebrated in conjunction with Italian Hands, Artisanal Stories from Italy, a book that celebrates Made in Italy, sharing and documenting the stories of the artisans and important figures who keep such traditions alive. Intended as a bridge between generations, it is both a tribute to the past in the hope of leading the way for the future. It features makers beyond the world of the Gommino, and a limited edition version was introduced exclusively at the Tod’s boutique at Via Montenapoleone.
Also in-keeping with this idea of tradition-meets-modernity, Tod’s debuted its Italian Diaries campaign putting the Gommino in the spotlight through a contemporary lens. Oliver Hadlee Pearch photographed five new names with strong legacies: actress and singer Ella Bleu Travolta, musician Lennon Gallagher, writer and director Stella Banderas, model and artist Roberto Rossellini and singer and actor Leo Gassmann.
Photographed in Tuscany, the campaign once again pointed to the spirit of Italian lifestyle: relaxed and elegant - much like the design of the Gommino shoe itself.
“To me,” said Lennon Gallagher, “the Gommino is a perfect representation of Italian design, luxurious and functional.”
Consider them the alternative to your go-to ballet pumps, worn day to day with cropped trousers and shorts, given that they tick the box of being both smart and casual.
The Gommino shoe is available in suede or calf leather and available in the brand’s natural shades as well as those on the more vibrant side - yellow, light blue and orange.
Shop the Tod's Gommino Loafers:
