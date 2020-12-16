Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re not feeling the need to invest in new party dresses, then the next best thing is party accessories. Pick the right piece, and it will instantly elevate your outfit and give it a fresh twist. Yes yes, I know there is technically no party season to speak of this year, but there’s no harm in dressing up at home is there?

A fashion-forward accessory, be it shoes or a clutch bag, is also the perfect way to dip your toes into a trend without going all out.

When it comes to bags, this season, we’ve seen plenty of fun and OTT pieces, from sequin PVC clutches at Christopher Kane to heavy bejewelled bags at Mae Cassidy.

Though if you’re a minimalist at heart, fear not, the simple Bottega knot cluth and The Row’s envelope are small bags that will stay in your wardrobe forever.

If it’s party shoes you’re after, you’re in luck. Because despite not having any parties on the horizon, designers and the high street have come together to produce some sequinned, metallic and feather clad beauties. Again, if simple is what you’re after, you’ll love the naked sandal, which shows no sign of going out of style.

Amina Muaddi X Browns 50 Grey Gilda 95 Crystal Leather Sandals, £685 at Browns

This quirky shoe designer is everywhere at the moment and for good reason. How joyful are these shoes? View Deal

Leather strass straps sandals, £49.99 at MANGO

A budget-friendly option if you want to add some sparkle to your outfit this party season. View Deal Finally, don’t underestimate the power of a good hair slide, or statement pair of earrings. They can make even the most basic of little black dresses look like a million dollars.