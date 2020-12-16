If you’re not feeling the need to invest in new party dresses, then the next best thing is party accessories. Pick the right piece, and it will instantly elevate your outfit and give it a fresh twist. Yes yes, I know there is technically no party season to speak of this year, but there’s no harm in dressing up at home is there?
A fashion-forward accessory, be it shoes or a clutch bag, is also the perfect way to dip your toes into a trend without going all out.
When it comes to bags, this season, we’ve seen plenty of fun and OTT pieces, from sequin PVC clutches at Christopher Kane to heavy bejewelled bags at Mae Cassidy.
Though if you’re a minimalist at heart, fear not, the simple Bottega knot cluth and The Row’s envelope are small bags that will stay in your wardrobe forever.
Simi Jewel Navaratna Limited Edition by Mae Cassidy, £429 at Wolf & Badger
This statement clutch is a bestseller for the label, and comes in several other materials and colourways.
THE ROW Envelope small leather clutch,
was £675 now £337.50 (50% off) at Net-A-Porter
Although pricier than most, this clutch is a true forever piece and currently 50% off in the Net-A-Porter sale.
If it’s party shoes you’re after, you’re in luck. Because despite not having any parties on the horizon, designers and the high street have come together to produce some sequinned, metallic and feather clad beauties. Again, if simple is what you’re after, you’ll love the naked sandal, which shows no sign of going out of style.
Amina Muaddi X Browns 50 Grey Gilda 95 Crystal Leather Sandals, £685 at Browns
This quirky shoe designer is everywhere at the moment and for good reason. How joyful are these shoes?
Leather strass straps sandals, £49.99 at MANGO
A budget-friendly option if you want to add some sparkle to your outfit this party season.
Finally, don’t underestimate the power of a good hair slide, or statement pair of earrings. They can make even the most basic of little black dresses look like a million dollars.
SORU JEWELLERY 18kt gold-plated heart drop earrings, £145 at Harvey Nichols
The perfect 80s vibes from one of Kate Middleton’s favourite jewellery brands.
SHRIMPS Fortuna floral-print oversized bow hair clip, £65 at MATCHESFASHION
How chic is this hair bow, by the label of choice for hair accessories, Shrimps?
So there you have it, with a simple accessory you can make a whole lot of difference to any outfit, from dresses to suits.
Enjoy wearing them this festive season, we sure need all the joy we can get.