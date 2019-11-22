Party shoes guaranteed to put a smile on your face

There is plenty of time to be sensible in the footwear department. For your normal day to day business, there are stylish knee boots and plenty more ankle boots to update your autumn wardrobe with.

However party season is your time to shine, literally. There is no better time for all you maximalists out there to adorn your feet with sequins, jewels, feathers and pearls, all in the name of festive season.

Though if your style is more understated, fear not, the naked sandal is still very much a trend for AW19, and a simple pair of black heels (look to The Row or Studio Amelia) will not only go with literally everything you own, but you’ll never grow tired of wearing it either.

A pair of statement heels is the fastest way to amp up a simple black dress, or a ‘jeans and a nice top’ combo, and this season’s offering is better than ever.

Designer wise, you can always count on Miu Miu, Prada, Manolo Blahnik and Malone Souliers to serve up styles that are pure works of art. New Parisian brand Ghazal is already making waves thanks to structural and feminine heels.

Contemporary brands such as By Far and STAUD are also fab if you’re looking to go down the early 00s route. Barely-there sandals and mules get a festive makeover thanks to crystals and PVC.

If your Christmas present shopping doesn’t allow for extravagant purchases though, that’s ok too, because as always, high street favourites such as Zara, Mango, & Other Stories and Topshop have come up with some trend-led alternatives, such as metallic sandals and glitter ankle boots.

Shop my edit of the best party flats and party heels available to buy now, to be worn with a chick black suit or velvet dress for extra sartorial points. Happy shopping.

ALIGHIERI The Fragment embellished suede sandals, £360 at Net-A-Porter

BY FAR Tanya crystal-embellished suede mules, £325 at Net-A-Porter

AMINA MUADDI Adwoa crystal and feather-embellished satin slingback sandals, £615 at Net-A-Porter

METALLIC ANIMAL PRINT HIGH-HEEL SANDALS, £49.99

MANOLO BLAHNIK MAYSALE JEWEL-VELVET-BURGUNDY £765

MANGO Snake-effect strap sandals, £35.99

JIMMY CHOO MAVIN 85 Metallic Gold Glitter Fabric Block Heel Ankle Boots, £895

H&M Mules with sparkly stones, £17.99

Ghazal Ivan mule, £409.50

& Other Stories Leather Kitten Heel Sandals, £79

CASADEI Bellatrix shoes, £575

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Norina 70 metallic-leather sandals, £785 at MATCHESFASHION

