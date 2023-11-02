I'm a fashion editor who can't stop wearing this scarf coat
It's the only way I'll keep warm this winter
It all started with that Totême scarf coat. First released in the Swedish label's pre-fall 22 collection, it was an instant hit, snapped up by celebrities and it-girls across the globe.
So much so that it sold out pretty instantly. I wasn't one of the lucky few to get my hands on it, but through sheer determination (nothing haunts you like the things you didn't buy), I managed to snap one up on Vestiaire Collective, just in time for Paris Fashion Week.
It was the perfect way to keep snug and stylish, and I could have it opened over my baby bump (pictured above), ideal when still trying to navigate pregnancy style.
Having now given birth, it's still one of my favourite coats to wear. It's stylish, without mentioning practical thanks to its in-built scarf.
Totême keeps re-stocking it and it now comes in other covetable hues such as black, beige, chocolate and light grey.
Luckily the trend is going strong, which means there are now plenty of similar styles by other designers and high-street stores. Think short jackets and longer coats, pinstripe motifs and plenty of stand-out detailing such as tassels and contrasting stitches.
You can shop all of these gorgeous scarf coats below.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
