I'm a fashion editor who can't stop wearing this scarf coat

It all started with that Totême scarf coat. First released in the Swedish label's pre-fall 22 collection, it was an instant hit, snapped up by celebrities and it-girls across the globe.

So much so that it sold out pretty instantly. I wasn't one of the lucky few to get my hands on it, but through sheer determination (nothing haunts you like the things you didn't buy), I managed to snap one up on Vestiaire Collective, just in time for Paris Fashion Week.

It was the perfect way to keep snug and stylish, and I could have it opened over my baby bump (pictured above), ideal when still trying to navigate pregnancy style.

Having now given birth, it's still one of my favourite coats to wear. It's stylish, without mentioning practical thanks to its in-built scarf.

Totême keeps re-stocking it and it now comes in other covetable hues such as black, beige, chocolate and light grey.

Luckily the trend is going strong, which means there are now plenty of similar styles by other designers and high-street stores. Think short jackets and longer coats, pinstripe motifs and plenty of stand-out detailing such as tassels and contrasting stitches.

You can shop all of these gorgeous scarf coats below.