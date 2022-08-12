Show them how proud you are.
Starting a new job is such an exciting time, but it can also be a little nerve-racking. From meeting new people to having lots of new responsibilities, there is a lot to take in.
However, treating someone to a special gift can help remind them just how far they’ve come. Whether it’s a beautiful bunch of flowers, a handy planner or a new mug to take into the office, there are lots of options to choose from.
New job gifts quick links:
- Shop new job gifts at Moonpig
- Shop new job gifts at Not On The High Street
- Shop new job gifts at Amazon
We’ve included a range of gift ideas to suit everyone’s budget, including practical presents, luxury treats and more. Keep on scrolling for our selection of the best new job gifts, and while you’re here, don’t forget to check out our edits of the best wedding gifts, the best graduation gifts and even the best self-care gifts. Enjoy…
The best new job gifts to shop now:
Water Bottle, £14 | Glossier
Treat them to a stylish water bottle to take to the office. We love this Glossier one as it’s just the right size (16 oz.), has a handy loop top and is BPA free. Oh, and mainly because it comes with the Glossier logo and a pretty floral print.
Daily Planner,
was £25 now £21.25 | Papier
Help them stay organised with a planner. Inside, there’s space to plan your days and weeks, write to-dos, make schedules and shopping lists, set and review goals, track habits and reflect on your personal growth. What more could you want?
Le Pliage Original Shoulder Bag, £100 | Longchamp
A new bag is the perfect present for them to take to work everyday, and you can’t go wrong with this Longchamp one. It can easily hold all of your documents or a laptop, and its long handles allow you to wear it
White Marble Book Ends, £39.50 | Oliver Bonas
If their new job involves working from home, then help decorate their desk with these marble book ends. They feature scalloped edging and golden accents for a luxe finish.
Prada x Black+Blum Lunch Box, £90 | Selfridges
If you’re wanting to go all out, we happen to think that this lunch box is pretty cool. The Prada logo-engraved Black+Blum box stores your food inside the stainless-steel container fitted with a divider and topped with a bamboo lid.
Taittinger Prelude Grand Crus Champagne, £55 | John Lewis
You can’t go wrong with a bit of champagne. Consume this rich, round and elegant tipple whilst toasting over the good news. Arriving in a midnight blue gift box, your recipient will be more than impressed.
Rose and Freesia Gift Bag, £40 | Marks and Spencer
Surprise someone with this beautiful gift bag. It includes lilac and yellow roses, lilac freesias, as well as eucalyptus and matricaria foliage. For a personal touch, add a note to your order.
Yellow Flower Handle Mug, £12 | Paperchase
They will never lose their mug at work again thanks to this fun design from Paperchase. The 3D, multi-coloured pattern is paired with an adorable yellow flower handle, and will put a smile on their face whenever they take a sip.
You Can Do This Print, from £2.49 | Etsy
How cute is this motivational print? It comes in lots of different sizes, and is the perfect finishing touch to anyone’s home office.
Calm Hamper, £190 | The White Company
Starting a new job can be stressful, so treat them to a moment of calm with this hamper. It contains the brand’s bestselling Electronic Diffuser, a set of three Wellness Oils and a selection of pampering products in the Spa Retreat and Calm scents.
Charbonnel Et Walker Liberty Print Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles, £16 | Liberty
One for the chocoholics. Housed in an exclusive Liberty print box, these truffles are world-renowned, and feature a milk chocolate, butter and Marc de Champagne centre. Yum.
Apple AirPods Pro, £239 | Apple
If their new job is a little further away, make their commute more bearable with a pair of Airpods. They have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound and feature a customisable fit for all-day comfort.