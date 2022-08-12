Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Show them how proud you are.

Starting a new job is such an exciting time, but it can also be a little nerve-racking. From meeting new people to having lots of new responsibilities, there is a lot to take in.

However, treating someone to a special gift can help remind them just how far they’ve come. Whether it’s a beautiful bunch of flowers, a handy planner or a new mug to take into the office, there are lots of options to choose from.

New job gifts quick links:

Video you may like:

We’ve included a range of gift ideas to suit everyone’s budget, including practical presents, luxury treats and more. Keep on scrolling for our selection of the best new job gifts, and while you’re here, don’t forget to check out our edits of the best wedding gifts, the best graduation gifts and even the best self-care gifts. Enjoy…

The best new job gifts to shop now: