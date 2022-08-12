Trending:

12 of the best gifts to treat someone who’s just started a new job

Grace Lindsay Grace Lindsay
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Show them how proud you are.

    Starting a new job is such an exciting time, but it can also be a little nerve-racking. From meeting new people to having lots of new responsibilities, there is a lot to take in.

    However, treating someone to a special gift can help remind them just how far they’ve come. Whether it’s a beautiful bunch of flowers, a handy planner or a new mug to take into the office, there are lots of options to choose from.

    New job gifts quick links:

    We’ve included a range of gift ideas to suit everyone’s budget, including practical presents, luxury treats and more. Keep on scrolling for our selection of the best new job gifts, and while you’re here, don’t forget to check out our edits of the best wedding gifts, the best graduation gifts and even the best self-care gifts. Enjoy…

    The best new job gifts to shop now:

    Water Bottle, £14 | Glossier
    Treat them to a stylish water bottle to take to the office. We love this Glossier one as it’s just the right size (16 oz.), has a handy loop top and is BPA free. Oh, and mainly because it comes with the Glossier logo and a pretty floral print.

    View Deal

    Daily Planner, was £25 now £21.25 | Papier
    Help them stay organised with a planner. Inside, there’s space to plan your days and weeks, write to-dos, make schedules and shopping lists, set and review goals, track habits and reflect on your personal growth. What more could you want?

    View Deal

    Le Pliage Original Shoulder Bag, £100 | Longchamp
    A new bag is the perfect present for them to take to work everyday, and you can’t go wrong with this Longchamp one. It can easily hold all of your documents or a laptop, and its long handles allow you to wear it

    View Deal

    White Marble Book Ends, £39.50 | Oliver Bonas
    If their new job involves working from home, then help decorate their desk with these marble book ends. They feature scalloped edging and golden accents for a luxe finish.

    View Deal

    Prada x Black+Blum Lunch Box, £90 | Selfridges
    If you’re wanting to go all out, we happen to think that this lunch box is pretty cool. The Prada logo-engraved Black+Blum box stores your food inside the stainless-steel container fitted with a divider and topped with a bamboo lid.

    View Deal

    Taittinger Prelude Grand Crus Champagne, £55 | John Lewis
    You can’t go wrong with a bit of champagne. Consume this rich, round and elegant tipple whilst toasting over the good news. Arriving in a midnight blue gift box, your recipient will be more than impressed.

    View Deal

    Rose and Freesia Gift Bag, £40 | Marks and Spencer
    Surprise someone with this beautiful gift bag. It includes lilac and yellow roses, lilac freesias, as well as eucalyptus and matricaria foliage. For a personal touch, add a note to your order.

    View Deal

    Yellow Flower Handle Mug, £12 | Paperchase
    They will never lose their mug at work again thanks to this fun design from Paperchase. The 3D, multi-coloured pattern is paired with an adorable yellow flower handle, and will put a smile on their face whenever they take a sip.

    View Deal

    You Can Do This Print, from £2.49 | Etsy
    How cute is this motivational print? It comes in lots of different sizes, and is the perfect finishing touch to anyone’s home office.

    View Deal

    Calm Hamper, £190 | The White Company
    Starting a new job can be stressful, so treat them to a moment of calm with this hamper. It contains the brand’s bestselling Electronic Diffuser, a set of three Wellness Oils and a selection of pampering products in the Spa Retreat and Calm scents.

    View Deal

    Charbonnel Et Walker Liberty Print Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles, £16 | Liberty
    One for the chocoholics. Housed in an exclusive Liberty print box, these truffles are world-renowned, and feature a milk chocolate, butter and Marc de Champagne centre. Yum.

    View Deal

    Apple AirPods Pro, £239 | Apple
    If their new job is a little further away, make their commute more bearable with a pair of Airpods. They have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound and feature a customisable fit for all-day comfort.

    View Deal

    Reading now

    Popular