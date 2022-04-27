Treat them to something special...
Choosing the right gift can be hard. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for wedding gift ideas, a birthday present or even a graduation gift, sometimes there are just too many options.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we want to make things easy for you, which is why we’ve scoured the internet and put together the best selection of graduation gifts for you to shop.
Whether the soon-to-be graduate is heading into the world of work, going off on an adventure around the world or simply figuring out their next steps, we’ve included a selection of thoughtful gift ideas to suit everyone’s plans. From personalised pens, the famous Always Pan, travel maps and more, you won’t be stuck for ideas.
As a student, there is no better feeling than handing in your final essay and heading out to your favourite club with friends. Although graduation is an exciting time, it can be sad saying goodbye to that chapter of your life. Therefore, we’ve also included lots of sentimental gift ideas to help them cherish all of the good times.
If you are unable to make someone’s graduation, not to fear, as there are lots of gifts that can be sent from afar, such as flower delivery services and hand-iced cookies. Yum.
Keep on scrolling to shop our selection of the best graduation gifts, and don’t forget to buy yourself a box of tissues for the big day. Trust us, it’s going to be emotional. Whether you’re a family member, partner or friend, seeing your loved one in their cap and gown is bound to bring on the tears. If you’re a student reading this, it’s time to celebrate all of your hard work. So, have a browse and treat yourself to something you’ve always wanted…
The best graduation gifts to buy now:
2022 Graduation Charm, £35 | Pandora
How cute is this Pandora charm? It features a sterling silver book stack, graduation scroll and cap with details such as tassels to bring the occasion to life.
Laurent Perrier Brut NV Champagne Gift Set, £55.99 | Selfridges
Nothing says congratulations like a bottle of champagne. In this Brut NV, chardonnay is the dominant grape, with a burst of citrus and floral notes on the nose.
Big Plans Daily Planner, £25 | Papier
Help them plan their next move with this motivating daily planner by Papier. Inside, there’s space to plan your days and weeks, write to-dos, make schedules and shopping lists, set and review goals, track habits and reflect on your personal growth.
Hand Drawn Map Location Graduation Print Gift, £29 | Not On The High Street
How cool is this personalised hand drawn illustrated map print of your chosen university town? A perfect graduation gift if you ask us.
The Dara Bouquet, £58 | Bloom & Wild
If you don't manage to make it on the special day, why not send a bunch of flowers to show just how proud you are? Bloom & Wild's bouquets come in 100% recyclable packaging with easy arranging tips.
Saint Laurent Monogramme Quilted Cardholder, £190 | Net-A-Porter
If you want to get them something that they will keep forever, you can't go wrong with a cardholder. We love this stylish Saint Laurent design, made from black textured leather and embellished with the brand's 'YSL' plaque.
Graduation Cookie, £19.99 | Millie’s Cookies
For something a little more on the tasty side, treat the new graduate to a delicious cookie from Millie's Cookies. You can choose from milk choc, white choc or double choc, and the graduation message will be hand-iced.
Orange Pebble Leather Rollerball Pen, £155 | Aspinal of London
If they are heading off into the working world, treat them to a special pen that they can keep at their desk at all times. This Aspinal of London number can be engraved and you can also get it gift wrapped.
Linear Chain Bracelet, £195 | Monica Vinader
This Monica Vinader bracelet would make a super meaningful gift. It comes in 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil and you can add complimentary engraving such as a message to remember their big day.
Always Pan, £125 | Our Place
After living as a student for so long, your pots and pans could probably do with an upgrade. The Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, and would make a great gift for those who are flying the nest.
Weekend Spa Relaxation at the 5* Montcalm Hotel, £80 | Virgin Experience Days
Let's face it, finishing your degree is stressful. Wind down with a relaxing spa day at the Montcalm Hotel in London with a glass of Prosecco and a 50 minute treatment of your choice.
Luckies Scratch Map Travel Edition, £14.99 | John Lewis
After so many years spent studying, travelling the world might be next on the agenda. This Scratch Map makes it easy to record your adventures as you go.