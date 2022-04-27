Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Choosing the right gift can be hard. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for wedding gift ideas, a birthday present or even a graduation gift, sometimes there are just too many options.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we want to make things easy for you, which is why we’ve scoured the internet and put together the best selection of graduation gifts for you to shop.

Whether the soon-to-be graduate is heading into the world of work, going off on an adventure around the world or simply figuring out their next steps, we’ve included a selection of thoughtful gift ideas to suit everyone’s plans. From personalised pens, the famous Always Pan, travel maps and more, you won’t be stuck for ideas.

As a student, there is no better feeling than handing in your final essay and heading out to your favourite club with friends. Although graduation is an exciting time, it can be sad saying goodbye to that chapter of your life. Therefore, we’ve also included lots of sentimental gift ideas to help them cherish all of the good times.

If you are unable to make someone’s graduation, not to fear, as there are lots of gifts that can be sent from afar, such as flower delivery services and hand-iced cookies. Yum.

Keep on scrolling to shop our selection of the best graduation gifts, and don’t forget to buy yourself a box of tissues for the big day. Trust us, it’s going to be emotional. Whether you’re a family member, partner or friend, seeing your loved one in their cap and gown is bound to bring on the tears. If you’re a student reading this, it’s time to celebrate all of your hard work. So, have a browse and treat yourself to something you’ve always wanted…

The best graduation gifts to buy now: