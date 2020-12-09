This cult brand has finally opened a store in London

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Nanushka, the cult label pioneering sustainable fashion, has finally opened a physical store in London (though you can still shop it online of course), and it’s as chic as you’d expect.

Located in a Grade II listed townhouse at 30 Bruton Street, Mayfair, the new flagship store takes its aesthetic cues from the brand’s Budapest store. In other words, it’s a 70s minimalist’s dream.

Think off-white textures and burr wood, ‘70s Breuer armchairs and travertine tables, which work beautifully with the building’s historical feel.

The store is laid out on two floors, with a welcoming indoor garden patio and café on the ground floor, while the second floor is imagined as a sequence of lounge-like rooms, with custom-made tables, sofas, triptych mirrors and Hungarian wooden totems, each with handmade, organic and vintage elements that echo Nanushka’s ongoing commitment towards sustainability.

Then of course, you can see and try on Nanushka’s designs in real life, which is always a much nicer shopping experience. If you’ve no plans to come up to London yet, then shop my favourite new pieces below.

It’s actually a bit of a return to London for Nanushka Founder and Creative Director, Sandra Sandor, who has seen as her second home ever since her days as a student at London College of Fashion.

Of the new store, she said, ‘London is a very special place for me. It’s my second home and I couldn’t be happier to have more reasons to visit the city. I never thought this dream can come true let alone opening a store in the heart of Mayfair. Moving to London, living and studying here was eye opening for me, I learned so much about style and to dare to experiment – it was really influential in my design evolution. The London flagship embodies all of Nanushka’s core values from sustainability to the importance of community building in its truest form.’