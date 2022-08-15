We want everything.
When we think about the best jewellery for women, a few brands come to mind. You can’t go wrong with a bit of Monica Vinader, in fact, it’s one of Kate Middleton’s favourite places to shop for jewellery.
For a bit of glitz and glamour, Swarovski will have you covered. However, when it comes to what celebrities are wearing, there is one brand that we are seeing everywhere at the moment. Say hello to Missoma jewellery.
If you didn’t know, Missoma is Bella Hadid’s go-to jewellery brand, and her sister, Gigi Hadid, has also been spotted wearing their pieces. Bella is always accessorising her looks with their latest styles, so we thought we’d round up her favourite items for you to shop.
Normally, you’d expect celebrity-loved jewellery to set you back a few thousand (think Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and more), but this brand is surprisingly affordable. Keep on scrolling and get ready to seriously upgrade your jewellery collection…
Get the look: Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring, £85 | Missoma
How cool is this ring? It is made from 18ct recycled gold plated brass with a mango chalcedony gemstone.
Get the look: Molton Baroque Pearl Drop Hoop Earrings, £165 | Missoma
The perfect beach accessory. These earrings feature freshwater baroque pearl gemtones, and are made from 8ct recycled gold plated brass.
Get the look: Good Vibes Double Gemstone Crossover Ring, £119 | Missoma
We’re obsessed with the design of this ring. The 18ct recycled gold plated brass style features pink quartz and peach chalcedony gemstones.
Get the look: Small Baroque Pearl Single Drop Earring, £79 | Missoma
For something a bit different, why not go for a single earring? This one is made from 18ct gold plated vermeil on sterling silver, with white pearl and black onyx gemstones.
