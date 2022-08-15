Trending:

This is Bella Hadid’s favourite jewellery brand, and it’s surprisingly affordable

Grace Lindsay Grace Lindsay
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • We want everything.

    When we think about the best jewellery for women, a few brands come to mind. You can’t go wrong with a bit of Monica Vinader, in fact, it’s one of Kate Middleton’s favourite places to shop for jewellery.

    For a bit of glitz and glamour, Swarovski will have you covered. However, when it comes to what celebrities are wearing, there is one brand that we are seeing everywhere at the moment. Say hello to Missoma jewellery.

    If you didn’t know, Missoma is Bella Hadid’s go-to jewellery brand, and her sister, Gigi Hadid, has also been spotted wearing their pieces. Bella is always accessorising her looks with their latest styles, so we thought we’d round up her favourite items for you to shop.

    Normally, you’d expect celebrity-loved jewellery to set you back a few thousand (think Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and more), but this brand is surprisingly affordable. Keep on scrolling and get ready to seriously upgrade your jewellery collection…

    bella hadid - missoma jewellery

    Getty Images Photo by Gotham/GC Images 1391316214

    Get the look: Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring, £85 | Missoma
    How cool is this ring? It is made from 18ct recycled gold plated brass with a mango chalcedony gemstone.

    View Deal

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Missoma Jewellery (@missomalondon)

    Get the look: Molton Baroque Pearl Drop Hoop Earrings, £165 | Missoma
    The perfect beach accessory. These earrings feature freshwater baroque pearl gemtones, and are made from 8ct recycled gold plated brass.

    View Deal

    bella hadid - missoma jewellery

    Getty Images Photo by Gotham/GC Images 1413998999

    Get the look: Good Vibes Double Gemstone Crossover Ring, £119 | Missoma
    We’re obsessed with the design of this ring. The 18ct recycled gold plated brass style features pink quartz and peach chalcedony gemstones.

    View Deal

    bella hadid - missoma jewellery

    Getty Images Photo by Gotham/GC Images 1403888876

    Get the look: Small Baroque Pearl Single Drop Earring, £79 | Missoma
    For something a bit different, why not go for a single earring? This one is made from 18ct gold plated vermeil on sterling silver, with white pearl and black onyx gemstones.

    View Deal

    For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our edit of the best ethical jewellery brands to shop now.

    Reading now

    Popular fashion stories