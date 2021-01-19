Trending:

The chicest jewellery for women on our radar right now

Kate McCusker
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Some of the best jewellery for women has finally been given its rightful place in the spotlight due to lockdown. (So at least you could say there’s one good thing to come of the past ten months and counting.) With most of us working from home and swapping our professional wardrobes for a nice top (on a good day) and some out of Z00m-shot sweatpants and slippers, these days, it’s the finer details that everybody’s talking about. 

    No, we don’t mean the artfully arranged pile of books on the shelf behind your WFH desk, or the tasteful framed Matisse print in your video call background – we mean earrings, rings, necklaces and all the adornments in between.

    Even party wear season – usually awash with sequin dresses – was all about the Zoom-ready accessories, cocktail rings and dreamy ear cuffs once the party moved online.

    While pay checks might have once been put towards the latest designer bag drop, party dress or shoes worth suffering three packs of blister plasters for, these days we’ve got jewellery on the brain. And can you blame us?

    That old adage still rings true in 2021: that the best things come in small packages. And let’s be honest, there’s no greater feeling than unwrapping a tiny box containing a symbolic piece of jewellery especially for you, from you. In fact, ‘treat yourself’ jewellery accounted for 40% of the jewellery market last year. 

    Yes, we’ve been through our fair share of questionable style choices when it comes to jewellery (here’s looking at you, 90’s tattoo chokers) but these days, we can hardly move for jewellery brands offering grownup, ageless pieces well worth a pay day splurge. Because while fashion and beauty fads come and go, good jewellery never goes out of style. 

    So whether you’re after the best gold jewellery for dressing up your WFH wares, or looking to go in hell-for-leather on the sparkle, we’ve rounded up the best jewellery for women to shop right now. (Note: feel free to forward this page to clueless partners/parents/relatives come birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions wherein you deserve a treat. Or just, you know, everyday.)

    Happy shopping!

    Lark & Berry - Stella Tassel Diamond Earrings
    This is an image 1 of 23

    Stella Tassel Diamond Earrings – £1,965 | Lark & Berry

    Buy it now!
    Matilde T Ring
    This is an image 2 of 23

    T Ring – £450 | Matilde

    Buy it now!
    Swarovski Evil Eye Pendant Necklace
    This is an image 3 of 23

    Symbolic Evil Eye Pendant – £75 | Swarovski

    Buy it now!
    Emporio Armani Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
    This is an image 4 of 23

    Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Drop Earrings – £99 | Emporio Armani

    Buy it now!
    Astley Clarke Celestial Green Enamel Constellation Locket Necklace
    This is an image 5 of 23

    Celestial Green Enamel Constellation Locket Necklace – £225 | Astley Clarke

    Buy it now!
    Gucci 18ct Gold Ouroboros Ring at Ernest Jones
    This is an image 6 of 23

    Gucci 18ct Gold Ouroboros Ring – £490 | Ernest Jones

    Buy it now!
    Gemporia 11ct Labradorite silver ring
    This is an image 7 of 23

    11ct Labradorite Sterling Silver Aryonna Ring – £43 | Gemporia

    Buy it now!
    Fossil Gold-Tone Brass Cuff Earrings
    This is an image 8 of 23

    Gold-Tone Brass Cuff Earrings – £25 | Fossil

    Buy it now!
    Guess 'Rock Star' earrings
    This is an image 9 of 23

    ‘Rock Star’ earrings – £69 | Guess

    Buy it now!
    MK Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Ring Jacket
    This is an image 10 of 23

    Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Ring Jacket – £59 | Michael Kors

    Buy it now!
    Monica Vinader Nura Shell and Pearl Necklace Set
    This is an image 11 of 23

    Nura Shell and Pearl Necklace Set – £265 | Monica Vinader

    Buy it now!
    Olivia & Pearl starlet ring
    This is an image 12 of 23

    Starlet Pearl Ring – £110 | Olivia & Pearl

    Buy it now!
    Pandora Stellar Blue Solitaire Ring
    This is an image 13 of 23

    Stellar Blue Solitaire Ring – £35 | Pandora

    Buy it now!
    Thomas Sabo Green Stone Earrings
    This is an image 14 of 23

    Green Stone Gold Earrings – £259 | Thomas Sabo

    Buy it now!
    Messika 18ct Yellow Gold Lapis Luck Move Necklace at Goldsmiths
    This is an image 15 of 23

    Messika 18ct Yellow Gold Lapis Luck Move Necklace – £3,920 | Goldsmiths

    Buy it now!
    Ania Haie Gold Tidal Abalone Mini Hoop Earrings
    This is an image 16 of 23

    Gold Tidal Abalone Mini Hoop Earrings – £69 | Ania Haie

    Buy it now!
    Twisted Mini Graduated Hoops Yellow gold vermeil Otiumberg
    This is an image 17 of 23

    Twisted Mini Graduated Hoops in yellow gold vermeil – £181 | Otiumberg

    Buy it now!
    Missoma silver claw Lacuna ear cuff
    This is an image 18 of 23

    Silver Claw Lacuna Ear Cuff – £39 | Missoma

    Buy it now!
    Bea Bongiasca Tendril Crawler topaz
    This is an image 19 of 23

    Tendril Crawler topaz 9kt gold & enamel earrings – £560 | Matchesfashion

    Buy it now!
    This is an image 20 of 23

    Gold-plated Keyhole Double Ring – £180 | Burberry

    Buy it now!
    Cherry Brooch in Red Wolf & Moon
    This is an image 21 of 23

    Cherry Brooch in Red – £42 | Wolf & Moon

    Buy it now!
    Gold Plated Vermeil Silver The Enamel Paperclip Earring
    This is an image 22 of 23

    Hillier Bartley The Enamel Paperclip Earring – £125 | Liberty

    Buy it now!
    This is an image 23 of 23

    Personalised Signet Ring – £49 | Merci Maman

    Buy it now!

