I know as a fashion editor I shouldn’t be biased towards one brand or another, but I have to admit the Mango Black Friday sale is killing it for me (though of course, I did browse the Zara Cyber Monday sale, the designer Black Friday sales and the Cos Black Friday sale, I’m not a saint).
Mango Black Friday 2021 deals
It’s hard to choose what to buy in the sale because it’s just so damn good, however I’ve veered towards wardrobe staples that’ll see me through to the end of the season, and many more. Think knitted dresses, leather boots, coats and the likes.
Shop my edit below.
High heel leather boot,
was £149.99, now £119.99 (20% off)
Whilst my track sole boots are perfect when I’m going for walks etc, I do like a dressy pair of black boots for smarter events, and these are it.
Woollen coat with belt,
was £139.99, now £89.99 (36% off)
It’s really hard to find a decent winter coat for less than £100, so I’m definitely snapping this one up. The lilac shade is a great alternative to your usual camel coat too.
Knitted Perkins neck dress,
was £29.99, now £19.99 (33% off)
Much like the above items, a long knitted dress is an absolute winter staple for me, and can easily be dressed up or down.
High waist straight jeans,
was £35.99, now £19.99 (44% off)
I wear high waist straight leg jeans most days, paired with an oversized knit and a camel coat. This is such a good discount.
Pebbled shopper bag,
was £19.99, now £17.99 (10% off)
With most of us embracing flexible working, a bag big enough to fit in your laptop as well as your wallet is a bit plus.