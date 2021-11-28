Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I know as a fashion editor I shouldn’t be biased towards one brand or another, but I have to admit the Mango Black Friday sale is killing it for me (though of course, I did browse the Zara Cyber Monday sale, the designer Black Friday sales and the Cos Black Friday sale, I’m not a saint).

Mango Black Friday sale – quick links:

Mango Black Friday 2021 deals

It’s hard to choose what to buy in the sale because it’s just so damn good, however I’ve veered towards wardrobe staples that’ll see me through to the end of the season, and many more. Think knitted dresses, leather boots, coats and the likes.

Shop my edit below.