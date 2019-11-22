Little black dresses – or LBDs if you know your fashion – have been a wardrobe staple long before Audrey Hepburn wore her Givenchy to have breakfast at Tiffany’s (don’t believe me, read the history of the little black dress here). Go on, admit it, how many have you got lurking about in yours?

They’re the ultimate fashion go-to and look great whatever the occasion. So whether you’ve got a last-minute dinner date or want a slightly more understated party look, we know what makes the top of your sartorial list.

How to style a little black dress

For a casual daytime outfit they look perfect teamed with an oversized rollneck jumper, an a pair of chunky walking boots. For a date, dress them with barely-there sandals or mules and layered gold necklaces. And if you want to go all out looking super-glamorous for a night out or even black tie event, dress up with statement jewellery, an embroidered clutch bag and of course, a party shoe for total opulence.

When to wear a little black dress

One of our favourite things about the LBD is that you can wear them time and time again, the key is to update your accessories. A pair of new season shoes will always look sensational with whichever little black dress you choose, and never underestimate the importance of a beautiful bag or a pair of eye-catching earrings. When it comes to colour, from brights to nudes, anything goes!

Little black dress trends

For a new buy this season, if you’re looking for something a little extravagant, then invest in the puff-sleeve trend, as seen on the catwalk everywhere from Shrimps to Rejina Pyo and Saint Laurent. For something a little safer, velvet and sequins might not be groundbreaking, having been around for a few party seasons now, but you know the saying, if it ain’t broke…

I’ve edited the coolest little black dresses online now, so you’ve got the perfect excuse to update your collection.