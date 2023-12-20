Lily James just stepped out in the perfect winter outfit and I want to recreate it immediately
There’s something about the combination of a knit dress (or co-ord) and knee high boots that always looks chic. That’s why I’ve made it my go-to outfit formula for chilly days when I still want to appear as if I made an effort. And, it seems I’m not alone in my thinking, as Lily James stepped out in a totally inspired look this week while promoting her latest film, The Iron Claw. A look so good, I’ll definitely be re-creating it at the nearest opportunity.
Taking to The Today Show, the actress's neutral look, from New York brand LaFayette148, featured a long sleeve ribbed sweater and matching midi skirt in a warm cream shade. Topped off with the brand's convertible trench coat, she looked every bit the quiet luxury dream, while still keeping cosy in the falling New York temperatures.
While it’s Lily’s simple staples that first caught my eye, I also have to give her points for her clever use of accessories. Her slouchy clutch bag is the style of the season, according to all the most stylish celebs, while also lending her outfit a softer, more relaxed feel. The finishing touch of Paris Texas's croc effect knee high boots, are the cherry on top (or bottom as the case may be) of this look, offering a trend-led alternative to classic court heels that still feels cohesive with her minimalistic look.
If you're as obsessed with this look as I am, keep scrolling for where to buy Lily's actual look. Some pieces will even arrive before Christmas so if you’re looking for an outfit for your Christmas Eve drinks or a post-Christmas outing, look no further.
Shop Lily's look
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
