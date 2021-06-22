Savings end at the stroke of midnight – go, go, go!
Amazon Prime Day will soon be drawing to a close for another year, but don’t worry: there’s still time to shop some of the best discounts on offer since Black Friday. With huge savings to be found on everything from fashion to homeware (yes, that does mean bargain price Le Creuset) even the most restrained of online shoppers have to admit that these are deals just not worth missing.
In fact, we’d say that this year’s Prime Day beauty deals are nothing short of an extravaganza – with incredible offers to be found on everything from luxe Elemis skincare to high-tech hair removal devices. Next on our Prime Day beauty bucket list? Perfume, of course.
Prime Day perfume deals – Quick links:
From now until midnight, some of our all-time favourite fragrances are on sale at less than half price for Prime Day. That includes Calvin Klein, Jimmy Choo, Jean Paul Gaultier, Paco Rabanne and many more – all at just a fraction of their usual cost.
So whether you’re bulk-buying gifts in advance (A+ to you for organisation), or stocking up on your signature scent, trust us when we say, you don’t want to miss out on these savings.
Here are the perfume discounts you need on your radar this Prime Day.
Calvin Klein Obsession Eau de Parfum –
was £71.00, now £22.00 (save £49)
Sensual, feminine and bold, this empowering oriental scent is infused with refreshing mandarin bergamot, jasmine, orange blossom and vetiver; with earthy base notes of oakmoss, incense and musk. The resulting fragrance is long-wearing and intoxicating. And it’s now an unbelievable £49 off until the stroke of midnight.
Calvin Klein Euphoria Eau de Parfum –
was £70.00, now £30.99 (save £39.01)
Another Calvin Klein classic, Euphoria melds pomegranate and black orchid with liquid amber and lush mahogany wood for a rich, sensual fragrance that’s sure to turn heads. Oh, and it’s a whopping 56% off for the next few hours. Get it before it goes!
Jimmy Choo Flash Eau de Parfum –
was £46.00, now £21.99 (save £24.01)
A floral fragrance with top notes of strawberry, pink pepper and tangerine balanced by heart notes of tuberose, jasmine and white lily, Flash is sure to bring out the party girl in all of us. And it’s now over 50% off until midnight.
Olympea by Paco Rabanne Eau de Parfum –
was £64.50, now £46.49 (save £18.01)
Now just under £20 off, this cult Paco Rabanne scent blends floral oriental notes – think green tangerine, vanilla and ginger lily – with sandalwood and amber for an elegant, everyday scent. Swoon.
Classique by Jean Paul Gaultier Eau de Toilette –
was £58.50, now £44.95 (save 23%)
This one gives us serious nostalgia with its reassuring blend of orange blossom, ginger and vanilla. Now just under £15 off for Prime Day, it’s going straight in the basket.
There are plenty more amazing fragrance deals over on Amazon right this instant – so step to it if you haven’t already shopped the savings. Remember, all discounts end in T minus 6 hours, so go, go, go!
Happy Prime Day.
Have you bagged any winning Prime Day beauty bargains? Let us know on social – @marieclaireuk