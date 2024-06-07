I tried on a LOT of white dresses and these are my favourites

A white dress deserves a post in your forever summer wardrobe. Pick the right style and you'll find it's as timeless as the little black dress. Whether you're on the lookout for a shirt dress, a satin slip or a linen number, there's a style to suit all tastes this summer, from the minimalist to the maximalist.

While the little white dress has been a staple forever, it has gotten a fresh update thanks to our favourite designers for Spring/Summer 2024. At Valentino, Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst, the gowns put the spotlight on their ateliers' craftsmanships thanks to intricate lace and cutout patterns.

Michael Kors, Chloe, Cecilie Bahnsen and Alberta Ferreti signalled the return of the boho woman thanks to lace and crochet fabrics, broderie anglaise detailing and milkmaid dresses. Meanwhile, Prada, CFCL backed the sheer trend with simple yet impactful designs. Over at Acne, Standing Ground and Dior, it was all about Grecian-inspired draped designs with a futuristic twist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, you don't have to spend a fortune to look chic in white this summer, because the high-street is full of chic and timeless white dresses in all styles and fabrics. I should know, because I tried on a LOT, and these are my favourites.

M&S, Linen Blend Embellished Dress £69 at M&S Part of the new M&S collection, this dress has been so popular, it keeps selling out. It helps that it looks so much more expensive than it is.

Zara, white dress £45.99 at Zara A playful take on the bubble skirt trend.

Mango, Asymmetric Ruffled Dress £190 at Mango A sexy, timeless buy from the Victoria Beckham for Mango collection.

Reformation, Joana Silk Dress £298 at Reformation This dress will cover you for any summer occasions, and it's perfect for brides too.

Givenchy, Dress in lace with 4G detail £2,450 at Givenchy A beautiful example of the atelier's skilled craftsmanship.

COS, Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress £85 at COS Tap into the dropped-waist trend with this simple gown.

Miu Miu, Crepe de chine midi dress £2,450 at Miu Miu The classic shirt dress gets a makeover for Spring/Summer 2024.

Arket, Wrap Shirt Dress £97 at ARKET Pair this with a minimal black sandal or paired-back trainers.

Giorgio Armani, Asv Viscose-Cady Midi Dress £1,700 at Giorgio Armani The wrap dress is universally flattering and the gold tie detail stops this design from looking too safe.

Bottega Veneta, Light Cotton Long Dress £1,440 at Bottega Veneta A grown-up take on this season's sheer trend.