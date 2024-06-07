I tried on a LOT of white dresses and these are my favourites

As timeless as an LBD

Penny Goldstone
By
published

A white dress deserves a post in your forever summer wardrobe. Pick the right style and you'll find it's as timeless as the little black dress. Whether you're on the lookout for a shirt dress, a satin slip or a linen number, there's a style to suit all tastes this summer, from the minimalist to the maximalist.

While the little white dress has been a staple forever, it has gotten a fresh update thanks to our favourite designers for Spring/Summer 2024. At Valentino, Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst, the gowns put the spotlight on their ateliers' craftsmanships thanks to intricate lace and cutout patterns.

Michael Kors, Chloe, Cecilie Bahnsen and Alberta Ferreti signalled the return of the boho woman thanks to lace and crochet fabrics, broderie anglaise detailing and milkmaid dresses. Meanwhile, Prada, CFCL backed the sheer trend with simple yet impactful designs. Over at Acne, Standing Ground and Dior, it was all about Grecian-inspired draped designs with a futuristic twist.

That said, you don't have to spend a fortune to look chic in white this summer, because the high-street is full of chic and timeless white dresses in all styles and fabrics. I should know, because I tried on a LOT, and these are my favourites.

M&S, Linen Blend Embellished Dress

Part of the new M&S collection, this dress has been so popular, it keeps selling out. It helps that it looks so much more expensive than it is.

Zara, white dress

A playful take on the bubble skirt trend.

Asymmetric Ruffled Dress
Mango, Asymmetric Ruffled Dress

A sexy, timeless buy from the Victoria Beckham for Mango collection.

Joana Silk Dress
Reformation, Joana Silk Dress

This dress will cover you for any summer occasions, and it's perfect for brides too.

Givenchy, Dress in lace with 4G detail

A beautiful example of the atelier's skilled craftsmanship.

Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress
COS, Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress

Tap into the dropped-waist trend with this simple gown.

Miu Miu, Crepe de chine midi dress

The classic shirt dress gets a makeover for Spring/Summer 2024.

Wrap Shirt Dress - White - Arket Gb
Arket, Wrap Shirt Dress

Pair this with a minimal black sandal or paired-back trainers.

Giorgio Armani, Asv Viscose-Cady Midi Dress

The wrap dress is universally flattering and the gold tie detail stops this design from looking too safe.

Bottega Veneta, Light Cotton Long Dress

A grown-up take on this season's sheer trend.

Europa
Max Mara, white dress

A lightweight cotton dress perfect for the warmer summer months.

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

