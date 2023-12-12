Kate Middleton proves the power of the classic white shirt

The Wales family Christmas card was released over the weekend, yet again showcasing Kate Middleton's elegant style. The Princess of Wales seems to be excelling with every single fashion moment lately, from her stylish Safiyaa cape dress (a new twist on party season dressing) to her ethereal all-white ensemble worn for the Princess's annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey over the weekend.

The striking black-and-white photograph that will be used for the Wales' Christmas card this year shows the family of five smiling at the camera in a relaxed pose. Kate looks polished with her signature bouncy blow dry and the failsafe combination—and perhaps a nod to Dianna—of a crisp white shirt and jeans, tied together with a heavy belt.

Of course, social media fans commented in their droves on the new photograph (which has already garnered over 2.6 million likes and counting), praising the family's 'modern' style. 'I am loving the more causal dress and modern feel,' read one comment. While another said, 'Captivating elegance in this black-and-white portrait, capturing the essence of a modern royal family filled with joy and love.'

Opting for a more casual style for the annual Christmas card isn't a new concept for the Wales family. Last year's family photo saw Prince William, Princess Catherine and their three children looking relaxed in a summer setting, the Princess of Wales wearing her trademark skinny jeans, a printed blouse and trainers.

This year's photograph saw Princess Catherine follow suit, swapping out the blouse for a timeless shirt instead. A classic white shirt is a must for anybody's capsule wardrobe. Like in the case of a bold lip, tailored trench coat or stylish cross-body bag, it's an easy way to look polished and put together.

Marie Claire UK fashion editor Penny Goldstone says of finding the right staple white shirt: "The fit is the most important thing here. Look for a crisp, loose-fit white shirt that flatters and skims your figure, without bulging at the buttons. Incredible teamed with denim jeans and a blazer, this is one hero piece that’ll work for both work and play."

This is our edit of classic white shirts to invest in if you want to emulate the Princess of Wales' laid-back style over the festive season and beyond.

