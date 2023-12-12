Kate Middleton proves the power of the classic white shirt
Princess Catherine's casual look has just the right amount of polish
The Wales family Christmas card was released over the weekend, yet again showcasing Kate Middleton's elegant style. The Princess of Wales seems to be excelling with every single fashion moment lately, from her stylish Safiyaa cape dress (a new twist on party season dressing) to her ethereal all-white ensemble worn for the Princess's annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey over the weekend.
The striking black-and-white photograph that will be used for the Wales' Christmas card this year shows the family of five smiling at the camera in a relaxed pose. Kate looks polished with her signature bouncy blow dry and the failsafe combination—and perhaps a nod to Dianna—of a crisp white shirt and jeans, tied together with a heavy belt.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Of course, social media fans commented in their droves on the new photograph (which has already garnered over 2.6 million likes and counting), praising the family's 'modern' style. 'I am loving the more causal dress and modern feel,' read one comment. While another said, 'Captivating elegance in this black-and-white portrait, capturing the essence of a modern royal family filled with joy and love.'
Opting for a more casual style for the annual Christmas card isn't a new concept for the Wales family. Last year's family photo saw Prince William, Princess Catherine and their three children looking relaxed in a summer setting, the Princess of Wales wearing her trademark skinny jeans, a printed blouse and trainers.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
This year's photograph saw Princess Catherine follow suit, swapping out the blouse for a timeless shirt instead. A classic white shirt is a must for anybody's capsule wardrobe. Like in the case of a bold lip, tailored trench coat or stylish cross-body bag, it's an easy way to look polished and put together.
Marie Claire UK fashion editor Penny Goldstone says of finding the right staple white shirt: "The fit is the most important thing here. Look for a crisp, loose-fit white shirt that flatters and skims your figure, without bulging at the buttons. Incredible teamed with denim jeans and a blazer, this is one hero piece that’ll work for both work and play."
This is our edit of classic white shirts to invest in if you want to emulate the Princess of Wales' laid-back style over the festive season and beyond.
Classic white shirts
Crafted from a fabric that's specifically designed to resist wrinkles, this classic white shirt will see you from the office to dinner and beyond.
Reiss is always a reliable choice for staple pieces—and this classic white shirt is no exception. The point collar gives this shirt a sharp and polished finished.
If you want a longer-line fit, this Beaufort and Blake white shirt ticks all the boxes, crafted from lightweight cotton and washed for extra softness.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wear matching navy outfits for a festive date night
Couple co-ordination goals
By Lauren Hughes
-
The White Lotus season 3 is in the works - here's everything we know
The third instalment is going to be 'supersized'
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
A new video shows Princess Kate donating boxes to Baby Banks with George, Charlotte and Louis
By Jenny Proudfoot