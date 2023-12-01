Kate Middleton proves cape dresses are perfect for party season at the Royal Variety Performance
Impeccable party season dressing
Kate Middleton's demure party season outfit is appropriate for the frosty weather that's arrived in London this week, but that doesn't mean her elegant electric blue cape dress is any less Princess-worthy.
The Christmas countdown is on, which means a rapid gear change in dressing: naturally, our evening ensembles are peppered with sequins, shimmer, velvet and lace—essentially anything with a festive nod.
But Kate's blue cape dress from London designer Safiyaa is a more subtle take on party season dressing with the Princess opting for a bold block colour, her striking jewelled chocker necklace and matching bracelet the only hints of glitz. Oh, and the obligatory evening bag—a sequin clutch, of course.
It's a bit of a departure from outfits the Princess has worn before to the event—thinking specifically of that showstopping Alexander McQueen lace-overlay gown in 2019 or the Cinderella-blue dress with a crystal overlay worn to the Royal Variety Show in 2017 by the same designer—but this striking silhouette makes just as much impact.
This is a masterful blend of regal dressing and red-carpet glamour, balancing sophistication and a touch of fun with her matching jewellery. The dress itself is an example of one of the more structured shapes we've seen her gravitating towards in recent times, choosing elegant tailoring and bold silhouettes. The Safiyaa dress features structured, padded shoulders, and cape sleeves that fall into long trains.
The Princess of Wales' striking ensemble is complemented perfectly by her chocolate brown hair, which marks a seasonal shift from the caramel blonde highlights she wore earlier in the year. For make-up, subtle glam was the order of the day, with dewy skin, flushed cheeks and natural lips keeping the spotlight firmly on her signature bold smokey eye.
Kate's favourite fashion brands reads like a directory of the best British designers, with the Princess regularly choosing fashion brands closer to home. Founded by Daniela Karnuts, Safiyaa celebrates femininity and unapologetic confidence with bold and daring cuts and effects—a great choice for what's undoubtedly becoming her high-fashion era.
Shop cape dresses
Team the much-loved classic blue Max Mara slip dress with a matching stole for an autumn/winter update. The electric blue colour makes it dead ringer for Kate's stylish ensemble - just add a glitzy choker.
The Monsoon Maya Multiway Dress can be worn as a classic cape dress, with the sleeves as a bow detail or with the sleeves wrapped around the neck. A versatile gown if you have a few different parties or functions to attend.
This super-special cape dress is very Kate Middleton, with glittering crystal embellishments on each shoulder for a real wow factor. The shape is elegant and regal, crafted from flowing chiffon.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
