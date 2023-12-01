Kate Middleton proves cape dresses are perfect for party season at the Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton's demure party season outfit is appropriate for the frosty weather that's arrived in London this week, but that doesn't mean her elegant electric blue cape dress is any less Princess-worthy.

The Christmas countdown is on, which means a rapid gear change in dressing: naturally, our evening ensembles are peppered with sequins, shimmer, velvet and lace—essentially anything with a festive nod.

But Kate's blue cape dress from London designer Safiyaa is a more subtle take on party season dressing with the Princess opting for a bold block colour, her striking jewelled chocker necklace and matching bracelet the only hints of glitz. Oh, and the obligatory evening bag—a sequin clutch, of course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a bit of a departure from outfits the Princess has worn before to the event—thinking specifically of that showstopping Alexander McQueen lace-overlay gown in 2019 or the Cinderella-blue dress with a crystal overlay worn to the Royal Variety Show in 2017 by the same designer—but this striking silhouette makes just as much impact.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a masterful blend of regal dressing and red-carpet glamour, balancing sophistication and a touch of fun with her matching jewellery. The dress itself is an example of one of the more structured shapes we've seen her gravitating towards in recent times, choosing elegant tailoring and bold silhouettes. The Safiyaa dress features structured, padded shoulders, and cape sleeves that fall into long trains.

The Princess of Wales' striking ensemble is complemented perfectly by her chocolate brown hair, which marks a seasonal shift from the caramel blonde highlights she wore earlier in the year. For make-up, subtle glam was the order of the day, with dewy skin, flushed cheeks and natural lips keeping the spotlight firmly on her signature bold smokey eye.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's favourite fashion brands reads like a directory of the best British designers, with the Princess regularly choosing fashion brands closer to home. Founded by Daniela Karnuts, Safiyaa celebrates femininity and unapologetic confidence with bold and daring cuts and effects—a great choice for what's undoubtedly becoming her high-fashion era.

