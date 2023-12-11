Kate Middleton looks ethereal in an all-white ensemble for her annual Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton's winter wardrobe is a thing of wonder. We've already seen the Princess of Wales festive-ready in a glittering Self-Portrait jacket, not to mention nailing party season dressing with a Safiyaa electric blue cape dress—and it's not even mid-December.

Princess Catherine's latest look embraced the winter white trend with a striking trouser-and-coat combo for her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. The Princess teamed an ivory blouse with matching Holland Cooper high-waisted trousers, elegant white heels and a dinky Strathberry purse. To finish the look, Kate wore a long-line white coat by Chris Kerr, a bespoke tailor in Savile Row, London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their parents at the Together at Christmas carol service this weekend, with Prince Louis making his royal debut at the festive event. As per Kensington Palace, this year's service was "a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings".

We've seen a shift in her closet staples over the last year since taking on the role of Princess of Wales. Gone are the sweetheart necklines, midi and coat dresses we associated with the then Duchess of Cambridge, with more recent outfits featuring smart tailoring, clean lines and boxy shapes. While we're sure we'll see her trusty A-Line shapes and pleated dresses again, this outfit is a perfect example of how her style has evolved.

Since May we've seen her dressed mainly in suits; colourful suits, elegant monochrome suits and, most recently, this bold winter white ensemble. Of course, it's not the first time we've seen Kate wear an all-white suit (a brave choice but, naturally, we imagine she is adept at avoiding spillages). The Princess of Wales wore a crisp white Alexander McQueen suit to watch the rugby in France over the summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Together at Christmas carol service was filmed on Friday night (8th December 2023) but won't be televised until Christmas Eve, when viewers can watch the special service, as well as see short films about inspiring members of local communities who are being celebrated at the event. It's thought that Princess Catherine herself also played a special rendition of Wham's Last Christmas during the service.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will be broadcast in the UK on December 24 at 7.45 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.