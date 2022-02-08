Kate Middleton’s cosy jumper is perfect for this weather

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

[Photo: Kensington Palace/Getty]

Kate Middleton is appearing on CBeebies Bedtime Story on a TV screen near you this weekend. It was announced the Duchess would read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark at 6.50pm this Sunday 13th February.

To celebrate, Kensington Palace released a still from the show, a picture of Kate sitting cross-legged on a blanket in what appears to be a garden at nighttime, surrounded by soft toys.

She dressed cosily for the occasion, in a Fairisle jumper and light blue jeans, an ensemble that is just perfect for this weather.

Videos you may like:

The jumper costs £179 and is from one of her favourite labels, Holland Cooper.It’s knitted from a soft yarn and features a Fairisle pattern and gold buttons on the shoulders and sleeves.

Fairisle Knit – £179 at Holland Cooper

Designed with a longer length and super high roll neck, the Fairisle Knit’s relaxed look and feel is perfect for pairing with jeans for an elevated everyday outfit.Created from an extra soft yarn with a traditional ‘Fairisle’ design, this knit is a timeless piece for your wardrobe. View Deal

Sadly it has already sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when it comes back in stock.

Kate’s jeans are by & Other Stories, and while it’s difficult to tell when she is sitting down, I think they are the straight leg jeans below.

Favourite Cut Jeans – £65 at & Other Stories

THE FAVOURITE CUT is everything you’re looking for in a pair of classic jeans. Crafted from organic and recycled cotton, this 5-pocket style offers a high waist, a full-length slim leg and comfort stretch. View Deal

The Duchess of Cambridge’s book reading ends Children’s Mental Health Week, which the Duchess has been campaigning for.