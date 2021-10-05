There’s a sweet reason why the Queen trusts Kate Middleton so much

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following the Sussex family’s exit from the royal family and their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent staycations ahead of the return to school, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

While the Cambridge children get the world talking the most, it is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who spend most of the time in front of the cameras.

Kate Middleton in particular has stepped up over the past few years, becoming a dependable member of the fold, and according to royal experts, it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

According to Majesty Magazine‘s Managing Editor Joe Little, the Queen has faith in Kate as a ‘safe pair of hands’.

‘The Queen has great trust in Kate’, Joe Little continued in an interview with Us Weekly.

This is something that Her Majesty reportedly made clear when she bestowed upon Kate the royal family order, something that according to Joe ‘is only given to the female members of the royal family who have been around for quite some time and are deemed to be of great support to the Queen.’

Well, that’s lovely.