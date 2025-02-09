Kate Middleton just wore the shade of the season - and you can still shop her exact look
She’s a fan of chocolate tone
While there are many things we’ve come to associate with the Princess of Wales style over the years, tapping into the season's biggest trends isn’t one of them. Sleek and sophisticated? Yes. Classic with a twist? Often. She’s even known to opt for more playful pieces when the cause requires, however, giving royal backing to the season’s trends isn’t usually high on her priority list (and rightly so).
So, when she stepped out in one of winter's trending shades, for a visit to the National Portrait Gallery, we stood up and took notice.
While her chic tailored look may seem a classic Kate Middleton combo (blazers are of course one of her key wardrobe staples), it’s the tone of her blazer that got us excited. The rich chocolate brown colour has been a firm favourite with all the most stylish people for the past few months and now Princess Catherine has given it her seal of approval too.
Alongside her classic Peter Petrov wool blazer (which comes in a very similar style above, fyi), Kate also opted for a navy roll neck cashmere jumper from one of her favourite brands, Reiss, as well as a pair of pinstripe Max Mara trousers. The unusual colour combo elevated the chocolate brown tone, turning what would appear a simple look, into something interesting.
Much like everything Kate Middleton wears, her Petar Petrov blazer is currently low in stock and so you’ll have to move fast to get your hands on it.
If you aren’t quite so lucky, don’t worry, as there are plenty of incredible chocolate brown blazers available from some of our favourite stores that are perfect for recreating Kate’s look in your own wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see the edit…
Shop the best chocolate brown blazers
Reformation's dark brown blazer is a great alternative for Kate's style.
This blazer from Toteme has a vintage feel to it which we love.
Nobody's Child's double breasted style brings a menswear inspired twist.
Looking for a style that can double as a jacket on warmer days? Try Hush's wool blazer.
Look closely and you'll notice Jigsaw's blazer has a chic crosshatch print.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
