Kate Middleton just wore the shade of the season - and you can still shop her exact look

While there are many things we’ve come to associate with the Princess of Wales style over the years, tapping into the season's biggest trends isn’t one of them. Sleek and sophisticated? Yes. Classic with a twist? Often. She’s even known to opt for more playful pieces when the cause requires, however, giving royal backing to the season’s trends isn’t usually high on her priority list (and rightly so).

So, when she stepped out in one of winter's trending shades, for a visit to the National Portrait Gallery, we stood up and took notice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her chic tailored look may seem a classic Kate Middleton combo ( blazers are of course one of her key wardrobe staples), it’s the tone of her blazer that got us excited. The rich chocolate brown colour has been a firm favourite with all the most stylish people for the past few months and now Princess Catherine has given it her seal of approval too.

Alongside her classic Peter Petrov wool blazer (which comes in a very similar style above, fyi), Kate also opted for a navy roll neck cashmere jumper from one of her favourite brands , Reiss, as well as a pair of pinstripe Max Mara trousers. The unusual colour combo elevated the chocolate brown tone, turning what would appear a simple look, into something interesting.

Much like everything Kate Middleton wears, her Petar Petrov blazer is currently low in stock and so you’ll have to move fast to get your hands on it.

If you aren’t quite so lucky, don’t worry, as there are plenty of incredible chocolate brown blazers available from some of our favourite stores that are perfect for recreating Kate’s look in your own wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see the edit…

Shop the best chocolate brown blazers

Reformation Parker Oversized Blazer £298 at Reformation Reformation's dark brown blazer is a great alternative for Kate's style.

Toteme Single-breasted cotton blazer £441 (Was £630) at MyThersea This blazer from Toteme has a vintage feel to it which we love.

Nobody's Child Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer £120 at Nobody's Child Nobody's Child's double breasted style brings a menswear inspired twist.

Hush Pure Wool Double Faced Blazer £180 at Hush Looking for a style that can double as a jacket on warmer days? Try Hush's wool blazer.

John Lewis Linen Blazer £79 at John Lewis John Lewis' blazer is made from linen for a light finish.

Jigsaw Knox Crosshatch Blazer £240 at Jigsaw Look closely and you'll notice Jigsaw's blazer has a chic crosshatch print.

Zara Oversize Wool Blazer £129 at Zara For a trend led approach, Zara's boxy blazer is a great choice.